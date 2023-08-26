"They have him doing ridiculous things," "This kind of stuff only fits Roger Federer" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's Louis Vuitton campaign

Carlos Alcaraz's inaugural campaign for Louis Vuitton, following his appointment as their brand ambassador in June 2023, hasn't managed to impress tennis fans.

The French luxury brand unveiled its Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formalwear collection in a commercial, showcasing Alcaraz striking artistic poses and engaging in shadow tennis at Hotel de Maisons, a famous 18th-century mansion in Paris.

"@carlosalcaraz for the Men’s New Formal Collection. Modern tailoring is personified through the House Ambassador, lending his choreographic movement to the Maison’s refined silhouettes," their tweet read.

Several fans asserted that campaigns of this nature were more suited to Roger Federer, suggesting that the brand was intentionally emulating the 20-time Grand Slam champion's style, which didn't align well with Carlos Alcaraz's persona.

"They went full Federerisation right down to the phoney SHB. This is wrong headed on several counts but if the intent is to draw in legacy FedFan holdouts, it'll likely have the opposite effect, so perhaps just market him based on his on own unique (compelling) attributes," a fan commented.

"Like no offence this kind of stuff only fits to Roger (among atp players). It just not fits him," another fan chimed in.

One user claimed that the Spaniard was pressured into using various gimmicks to attract the different fanbases instead of being authentic. The user pointed out that the 20-year-old didn't need to imitate Rafael Nadal, Federer or Novak Djokovic in order to succeed.

"They have him doing all these ridiculous things to appeal to the different fanbases but just being himself should suffice. It's okay that he's not Nadal Federer or Novak," one user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"It has been one hell of a journey, looking forward to getting back out there in front of the New York crowd" - Carlos Alcaraz ahead of US Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open

Following the shoot for his first Louis Vuitton campaign, Carlos Alcaraz stated that he valued the opportunity to dress in formal wear and expressed his growing appreciation for finely crafted suits.

"As an athlete, it is not every day we get to dress up, but there are special occasions and it feels good to show up looking and feeling great. I think as I have grown up, I definitely have more appreciation for a well-tailored suit," Carlos Alcaraz said in a conversation with Women's Wear Daily.

The World No. 1 also picked the gray plaid suit as his favorite among all the outfits he sported during the campaign.

"I think my favorite was the gray suit,” he said. “It made me feel ready for business."

Reflecting on winning his maiden Grand Slam title at last year's US Open, the Spaniard expressed amazement at his journey and shared his eagerness to return to the court in New York.

"It has been one hell of a journey. To be honest, it still feels like just yesterday we were here in New York, so crazy to think it was a year ago already. Looking forward to getting back out there in front of the New York crowd," he said.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will commence his title defense against Dominik Koepfer at the US Open, the main-draw matches of which are scheduled to commence on August 28.

