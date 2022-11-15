"They still remind me of the Nadal match" - Lukas Rosol on his historic win over the Spaniard in 2012

By beating Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships, veteran tennis player Lukas Rosol probably caused the biggest upset in the world of tennis in 2012.

The Czech professional tennis player hit 22 aces to beat the Spaniard 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, and advance to the third round of the Major.

In a short interview during the Stockholm Open, the 37-year-old reflected on his time in the Swedish city and thanked fans for their support.

"First time, that's a pity, it's a really nice tournament, I really like it really so much and thank you for all the support people were amazing today and I am really enjoying every single point here yeah," he said.

Rosol also spoke about making improvements "step by step" to make a comeback to the ATP tournaments again as his rankings didn't help him qualify for events.

"Yes, first time, I play just the smaller tournament because my ranking didn't work well and now I am happy to come back. Step by step you know, you just to need to go come back you know and find a way you know," he stated.

Speaking about his historic win against Rafael Nadal at the 2012 Wimbledon, Rosol revealed that people still talk about the win and keep reminding him. He also expressed hope of qualifying for Wimbledon and having another match with the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

"Well I think they still remind me like this and maybe I will have a chance to have another match next year, who knows, you know, but of cours I was thinking this year Wimbledon maybe it can be you know the same story but it was close though it was close though five sets I lost so," Rosol said.

Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in his ATP Finals opener

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Rafael Nadal kickstarted his 2022 ATP Finals campaign with an unexpected 7-6(3), 6-1 defeat to American Taylor Fritz on the first day of the event. The World No. 2, who has never won the year-ending championships in his career, will next lock horns with Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 211 votes