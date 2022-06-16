"They test him all the time, if it was against the rules he'd be caught" - Patrick McEnroe backs Rafael Nadal amidst doping rumours

Earlier this month, Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title by winning the French Open, where he trounced Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final.

The Spaniard suffers from Muller-Weiss syndrome, a chronic condition that has caused him a lot of trouble throughout his career. The issue flared up during the Italian Open this year in his defeat to Denis Shapovalov.

After the Roland Garros final, Nadal said that he took injections daily to help numb the foot and compete in the Grand Slam. Since the revelation, many fans have come up with theories that Nadal was doping.

Speaking on Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe, the 55-year-old former American professional McEnroe addressed these conspiracy theories.

"So Nadal goes on to win. I don't know how he does it, he said he took some painkilling injections. I'm no Doctor, I don't know exactly what they are. People, you know, there are conspiracy theorists now coming out in the tennis world. There's one conspiracy that Nadal is doping, he's taking some sort of drug," McEnroe said.

McEnroe added that Nadal is tested all the time at Grand Slams and if whatever he was using was illegal, he would have been caught.

"Look, they test him all the time at the majors and whatever they're putting in his ankle, I tink it's just a painkiller. Again, I'm not a doctor, I don't know exactly what it is, but if it was something that was against the rules he'd be caught," McEnroe added.

Eurosport @eurosport



In a Eurosport exclusive, Rafa Nadal has revealed that medical injections meant he played the French Open final with no feeling in his foot!



#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal "That's why I was able to play."In a Eurosport exclusive, Rafa Nadal has revealed that medical injections meant he played the French Open final with no feeling in his foot! "That's why I was able to play." 💬💉In a Eurosport exclusive, Rafa Nadal has revealed that medical injections meant he played the French Open final with no feeling in his foot!#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal

McEnroe also took a dig at the people who opined that Nadal is doping, implying that they believe the tennis establishment is against Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal is on the Wimbledon entry list

Rafael Nadal is yet to confirm his participation in Wimbledon

After winning the first two Grand Slams this year, it is yet to be seen whether Rafael Nadal will take part in the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

His name features on the tournament's entry list and he said earlier that he would compete if his body is ready.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far