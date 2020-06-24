They write terrible things about Novak Djokovic because he bothers them, says mother Dijana

Novak Djokovic's success over the years has become a source of envy for the media, according to Dijana Djokovic.

Djokovic's mother also let the tennis community in on the current health status of the World No. 1 and his family.

Novak Djokovic (L) and his mother Dijana

Yesterday, Novak Djokovic released an official statement where he admitted to having tested positive for coronavirus. The whole tennis world has been set into commotion since then, with a large section of fans and players lashing out at the World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic has been openly flouting the health and safety rules that were set after the onset of the global health crisis. There was little to no social distancing at the Serb's Adria Tour exhibition tournament, with all the players and fans freely mingling with each other.

Now, in a bid to do damage control, Novak Djokovic's mother Dijana Djokovic spoke to Blick, giving her own views about the situation.

Novak Djokovic tested positive, but he is not sick: Dijana

Novak Djokovic contracting the virus wasn't a surprise, as he had been spotted partying boisterously with his colleagues in Belgrade - in addition to repeatedly hugging them during basketball and football matches.

High-profile players Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric also tested positive after the Adria Tour moved to Zadar, and the extent of the spread is still unknown.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

While everyone has been criticizing Novak Djokovic for his irresponsibility, there have also been concerns expressed about his physical well-being. Shedding light on her son's health, Dijana Djokovic said:

"We all feel good, so do Novak and Jelena. Just because Novak Djokovic is positive doesn't mean he's sick. He is a young and healthy man, so it is easy to bear."

Novak Djokovic has also been called out for refusing to take a COVID-19 test in Zadar itself; the Serb had assumed it wasn't necessary since he didn't have any symptoms. After the Serb returned to Belgrade, the revelation that he had contracted the virus caused a storm in the media - with many casting doubt on his credibility as a role model.

But Dijana Djokovic believes the criticism is misplaced, and refused to acknowledge her son's mistakes in the saga.

"It is terrible and scary what they (media) write, but we are used to it. It was as if they could have hardly waited. Novak obviously bothers them," she said.

Dijana Djokovic also added that she and the rest of the family were all feeling good health-wise, since "the virus is coming to an end, and is not as strong as it was in the beginning."

Novak Djokovic has continued to polarize world media in the last few years

The entirety of the world sports media has been up in arms due to the recent turn of events, but this is not the first time the Serb has found himself associated with COVID-19.

As far back as April Novak Djokovic had said he wouldn't want to be forced to take the coronavirus vaccine, in case it was made mandatory to compete on the professional tour. A few days later, a video promoting a conspiracy theory about coronavirus was shared by Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena, and was flagged down by Instagram on the ground of false information.

I spoke on @BBCNews about how tennis star Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus - after both he and his wife have fuelled coronavirus conspiracies online.



Public figures promoting conspiracies - and not promoting social distancing - right now can have a serious impact! pic.twitter.com/t9ePF8fLjm — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) June 23, 2020

Some would say Novak Djokovic and Jelena Ristic were tempting fate with their ill-informed comments and carefree behavior. They showed a total disregard for science when it came to taking the virus seriously, but the tennis world would hope that they take all the necessary precautions now and recover as quickly as possible.