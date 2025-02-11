"Things are not easy" - Carlos Alcaraz's coach reveals important goal set for 2025 & Spaniard's progress on it after Rotterdam title

Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Samuel Lopez, has shared insights into his working dynamic with the young Spaniard and their goals for the 2025 season. His remarks come following Alcaraz's title victory in Rotterdam.

Alcaraz entered the new season with confidence after winning two Grand Slams in 2024 at the French Open and Wimbledon. He began his 2025 campaign at the Australian Open, reaching the quarterfinals before falling to Novak Djokovic.

The 21-year-old then headed to Rotterdam for his debut at the ATP 500 event. He bounced back from his Melbourne disappointment in style, clinching the title with a win over Alex de Minaur in the final.

In Rotterdam, Lopez took charge as Alcaraz’s head coach in the absence of Juan Carlos Ferrero, and the duo enjoyed a successful week. Speaking to Eurosport afterwards, Lopez shared insights into their preseason work, focusing on managing his protege's emotional reactions and overthinking, which they aim to improve as a key goal this season.

"We have put a lot of emphasis on him being himself," he said. "Being very clear about what he has to do, his routines, his attitude, being above all else. Worrying a lot about that and not so much about tennis, and then building Carlos Alcaraz. He is achieving this. It is one of the objectives we set ourselves in the preseason."

"Things are not easy, but we have taken another step this week. We have to continue along this line. He is not at an advanced age, because he is very young, but he does have some tennis experiences in which he has to get to know himself more and more," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz comments on coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's absence in Rotterdam

Carlos Alcaraz picturrd at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz was without a familiar face in his team box at the ABN AMRO Open, as Juan Carlos Ferrero was absent. However, he didn’t dwell on it, with Samuel Lopez stepping up to fill the role and providing crucial support.

When asked about Ferrero's absence, Alcaraz told the media:

"Well, it doesn’t matter, honestly. I love being with Juan Carlos, but I just hired a really good coach like Samu, who I trust 100%. Right now, when I was at home I was practicing with him, so he knows me pretty well. It’s a trust and it doesn’t make any difference."

With his victory in Rotterdam, the four-time Grand Slam champion secured his 17th career title, surpassing Ferrero’s tally of 16.

