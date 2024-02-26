"Thinking of you" - Andre Agassi hilariously looks back on donning a wig of his iconic mullet hairstyle during recent visit to Australia

Andre Agassi recently reminisced about the time he wore a wig resembling his iconic mullet hairstyle during a visit to Australia.

Agassi is well-known for his iconic mullet hairstyle that he famously wore during the 80s and 90s. He would sometimes sport a brunette mullet, and other times a blonde one.

The former World No. 1's bold fashion choices on the court, including his daring hairstyle, headbands and color-coordinated outfits, helped him establish a long-standing partnership with American athletic footwear and apparel company, Nike, which first signed him in 1988.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion won the 1992 Wimbledon Championships and the 1994 US Open while sporting his memorable mullet hairstyle.

Recently, Andre Agassi took to social media to share a photo of himself wearing a sleek greyish-white suit all while donning a wig resembling his iconic mullet during a trip to Australia. He mentioned that he was reminiscing and "thinking" about his mullet days.

"Thinking of you 🇦🇺 👋🏼 @60minutes9," Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

In a follow-up post, the American clarified that he was joking about the mullet and expressed gratitude to Australia for always showing him "love."

"Joking aside… thank you always for the love, 🇦🇺 ❤️🙏🏼," Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Andre Agassi won his last Grand Slam at the 2003 Australian Open

Andre Agassi with the 2003 Australian Open trophy

Andre Agassi won a total of eight Grand Slam titles throughout his career with four of them coming at the Australian Open (1995, 2000, 2001, 2003) two at the US Open (1994, 1999) and one each at the French Open (1999) and the Wimbledon Championships (1992).

Agassi made his tournament debut at the 1995 Melbourne Slam. In the final match, he defeated the defending champion and fellow American, Pete Sampras 4–6, 6–1, 7–6(8–6), 6–4 to claim his first Australian Open title and third Grand Slam title overall.

The former World No. 1 secured his second Australian Open title in 2000 by again defeating the defending champion, Yevgeny Kafelnikov 3–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4. In 2001, Agassi successfully defended his Australian Open title by defeating Arnaud Clement 6–4, 6–2, 6–2.

The year 2003 witnessed Andre Agassi's final title win at the Australian Open, where he defeated the likes of Brian Vahaly, Hyung-Taik Lee, Sebastien Grosjean, and Wayne Ferreira to reach the championship match where he went up against Rainer Schuttler. Agassi defeated Schuttler 6–2, 6–2, 6–1 to secure his fourth Australian Open title and his eighth Grand Slam title.

