"This is an absolute disgrace; Stop harassing everyone" - Tennis fans criticize Sergiy Stakhovsky as Ukrainian discloses chats with Serbian players

Tennis fans criticized Sergiy Stakhovsky after he posted his heated conversations with fellow former professionals Viktor Troicki and Janko Tipsarevic on social media.

The former Ukrainian player slammed the retired Serbian players for participating in the ongoing North Palmyra Trophies exhibition event in Russia amidst the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Stakhovsky's post did not go down well with tennis fans and they began criticizing the Ukrainian right away. A few fans questioned the Ukrainian's participation in the US Open during the American bombings in Iraq and other nations.

“Sergiy, did you travel to America when they were in Iraq?” wrote a fan.

PT @PTTennis1 @Stako_tennis Sergiy, did you travel to America when they were in Iraq? @Stako_tennis Sergiy, did you travel to America when they were in Iraq?

“Sergiy, why did you play at US open? Americans bombed almost whole world, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yugoslavia, Vietnam... US money bi+ch?” another user tweeted.

Сер Милан @milan_ser @Stako_tennis Sergiy, why did you play at US open? Americans bombed almost whole world, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yugoslavia, Vietnam... US money bi+ch? @Stako_tennis Sergiy, why did you play at US open? Americans bombed almost whole world, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yugoslavia, Vietnam... US money bi+ch?

Another fan questioned him on why he referred to Serbia as a whole when it was only about two Serbian players and how he could have overlooked Novak Djokovic, a Serb who was the first to offer assistance.

"The Serbian opinion" ?? you've already forgotten who texted u first and offered help (yes, that SERBIAN)," wrote one user.

𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚔. A⑨ @NoleLondon

you've already forgotten who texted u first and offered help (yes, that SERBIAN) @Stako_tennis "The Serbian opinion" ??you've already forgotten who texted u first and offered help (yes, that SERBIAN) @Stako_tennis "The Serbian opinion" ??you've already forgotten who texted u first and offered help (yes, that SERBIAN)

"When Novak showed support to you he was good then, now all Serbs on and off the Tour are monsters, huh? F**k off," wrote another fan.

Emzinho @goridsen

When Novak showed support to you he was good then, now all Serbs on and off the Tour are monsters, huh? Fuck off Sergiy Stakhovsky @Stako_tennis The Serbian opinion… The Serbian opinion… https://t.co/B1PBI7ZMt6 Kakvo smeće.When Novak showed support to you he was good then, now all Serbs on and off the Tour are monsters, huh? Fuck off @Stako_tennis 🖕🏻 twitter.com/stako_tennis/s… Kakvo smeće.When Novak showed support to you he was good then, now all Serbs on and off the Tour are monsters, huh? Fuck off @Stako_tennis 🖕🏻 twitter.com/stako_tennis/s…

Others slammed the Ukrainian for disclosing private conversations on a public platform.

"This is an absolute disgrace from you Mr. Stakhovsky. Sharing private conversations and trying to put it as a "Serbian opinion". Wrong address dude! I know that you are suffering but try Nato HQ or White House !" wrote a fan.

Lena T @jt22145225

Wrong address dude! I know that you are suffering but try Nato HQ or White House ! 🤷‍♀️ @Stako_tennis This is an absolute disgrace from you Mr. Stakhovsky. Sharing private conversations and trying to put it as a "Serbian opinion".Wrong address dude! I know that you are suffering but try Nato HQ or White House ! 🤷‍♀️ @Stako_tennis This is an absolute disgrace from you Mr. Stakhovsky. Sharing private conversations and trying to put it as a "Serbian opinion".Wrong address dude! I know that you are suffering but try Nato HQ or White House ! 🤷‍♀️

“Mmm why would anyone post something to embarrass himself? Don't know what are you trying to accomplish, but you got slapped x2! Stop harassing everyone who doesn't have flag in their bio.” another tweeted.

Igor Markovic @IgorMarkovic_ ' flag in their bio. @Stako_tennis Mmm why would anyone post something to embarrass himself? Don't know what are you trying to accomplish, but you got slapped x2! Stop harassing everyone who doesn't have '' flag in their bio. @Stako_tennis Mmm why would anyone post something to embarrass himself? Don't know what are you trying to accomplish, but you got slapped x2! Stop harassing everyone who doesn't have '🇺🇦' flag in their bio.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Sergiy Stakhovsky's social media post:

Matija @Mataji__ @Stako_tennis They’re absolutely correct. How about you stop going on your knees messaging people how disappointed you are in them. What kind of man does this. @Stako_tennis They’re absolutely correct. How about you stop going on your knees messaging people how disappointed you are in them. What kind of man does this.

Ibrahim #21 🇸🇾🇷🇸✝️✝️ @IbrahimKhory

Where were these countries when NATO bombed Serbia..no one asked to ban American players

Everything was right,because it's The USA "the land of freedom"

They have the right to go to Russia and play

You can't force them to stand with the Ukrainian regime @Stako_tennis They are rightWhere were these countries when NATO bombed Serbia..no one asked to ban American playersEverything was right,because it's The USA "the land of freedom"They have the right to go to Russia and playYou can't force them to stand with the Ukrainian regime @Stako_tennis They are rightWhere were these countries when NATO bombed Serbia..no one asked to ban American players Everything was right,because it's The USA "the land of freedom"They have the right to go to Russia and play You can't force them to stand with the Ukrainian regime

Vansh @Vanshagar24 @Stako_tennis They raised valid points against you and you had no response. @Stako_tennis They raised valid points against you and you had no response.

Progress science 🐊🦋 @DtwNovak

And what was your answer that both had about your involvement during 1999 bombing is Serbia? What did you and your family do to support Serbia

? @Stako_tennis Sergiy, one thing is to have private conversations and totally different to publicly disclose these. What was your intention?And what was your answer that both had about your involvement during 1999 bombing is Serbia? What did you and your family do to support Serbia @Stako_tennis Sergiy, one thing is to have private conversations and totally different to publicly disclose these. What was your intention? And what was your answer that both had about your involvement during 1999 bombing is Serbia? What did you and your family do to support Serbia?

Wolfy @BigBadWolfWolfy



To conclude, "Popuši nam kurac, majmune". @Stako_tennis Lmao, how do you manage to defend your country and to argue people on social networks, at the same time? They were really mild here, calling you a Instagram clown when you deserved much more.To conclude, "Popuši nam kurac, majmune". @Stako_tennis Lmao, how do you manage to defend your country and to argue people on social networks, at the same time? They were really mild here, calling you a Instagram clown when you deserved much more.To conclude, "Popuši nam kurac, majmune".

December_dust @decemberdust1 @NoleLondon @Stako_tennis What a clown he is🤡🤡🤡 Why is he hunting after his colleagues instead of being in the frontline to defend his beloved his country? @NoleLondon @Stako_tennis What a clown he is🤡🤡🤡 Why is he hunting after his colleagues instead of being in the frontline to defend his beloved his country?

Luna @Luna_SW19 @Stako_tennis It’s not a Serbian opinion. It’s opinion of 2 individuals. And btw, private messages should be exactly that - private. You could have started this publicly, through SM. Instead you privately contacted them and shared. @Stako_tennis It’s not a Serbian opinion. It’s opinion of 2 individuals. And btw, private messages should be exactly that - private. You could have started this publicly, through SM. Instead you privately contacted them and shared. 👎

"It's pain, suffering, heartbreak" - Sergiy Stakhovsky on Russia-Ukraine war

Sergiy Stakhovsky in action at the Fuzion 100 Ilkley Trophy

Sergiy Stakhovsky retired from professional tennis in January after failing to qualify for the 2022 Australian Open main draw. Soon after, Russia invaded Ukraine in February and the Ukrainian joined his country's military reserves and took to the fight.

He recently spoke about his thoughts on the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

“It's pain, suffering, heartbreak. War is a father who buries his son, a mother who entrusts her daughter to strangers to save her. Witnessing all of this inevitably changes you: you begin to live for revenge. Fear controls it, in my case it has passed. The pain, however, you carry it inside you and it never leaves you," Sergiy Stakhovsky said.

He also shared how he twice narrowly escaped death in the war.

"I was on a convoy near Donetsk, the bridge over the Kalmius had collapsed, we were looking for a way to ford. A barrage came, luckily the car was armored and withstood the blows," he said.

"Another time I was in Kiev, during an air raid on the central station. It's the hiss of the missiles that stays in your ears: a sound you never forget. I've seen civilians die, innocent people who have nothing to do with war," he added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes