"This is an absolute disgrace; Stop harassing everyone" - Tennis fans criticize Sergiy Stakhovsky as Ukrainian discloses chats with Serbian players

Tennis fans criticized Sergiy Stakhovsky after he posted his heated conversations with fellow former professionals Viktor Troicki and Janko Tipsarevic on social media.
The former Ukrainian player slammed the retired Serbian players for participating in the ongoing North Palmyra Trophies exhibition event in Russia amidst the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Stakhovsky's post did not go down well with tennis fans and they began criticizing the Ukrainian right away. A few fans questioned the Ukrainian's participation in the US Open during the American bombings in Iraq and other nations.
“Sergiy, did you travel to America when they were in Iraq?” wrote a fan.
“Sergiy, why did you play at US open? Americans bombed almost whole world, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yugoslavia, Vietnam... US money bi+ch?” another user tweeted.
Another fan questioned him on why he referred to Serbia as a whole when it was only about two Serbian players and how he could have overlooked Novak Djokovic, a Serb who was the first to offer assistance.
"The Serbian opinion" ?? you've already forgotten who texted u first and offered help (yes, that SERBIAN)," wrote one user.
"When Novak showed support to you he was good then, now all Serbs on and off the Tour are monsters, huh? F**k off," wrote another fan.
Others slammed the Ukrainian for disclosing private conversations on a public platform.
"This is an absolute disgrace from you Mr. Stakhovsky. Sharing private conversations and trying to put it as a "Serbian opinion". Wrong address dude! I know that you are suffering but try Nato HQ or White House !" wrote a fan.
“Mmm why would anyone post something to embarrass himself? Don't know what are you trying to accomplish, but you got slapped x2! Stop harassing everyone who doesn't have flag in their bio.” another tweeted.
Here are a few more fan reactions to Sergiy Stakhovsky's social media post:
"It's pain, suffering, heartbreak" - Sergiy Stakhovsky on Russia-Ukraine war
Sergiy Stakhovsky retired from professional tennis in January after failing to qualify for the 2022 Australian Open main draw. Soon after, Russia invaded Ukraine in February and the Ukrainian joined his country's military reserves and took to the fight.
He recently spoke about his thoughts on the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.
“It's pain, suffering, heartbreak. War is a father who buries his son, a mother who entrusts her daughter to strangers to save her. Witnessing all of this inevitably changes you: you begin to live for revenge. Fear controls it, in my case it has passed. The pain, however, you carry it inside you and it never leaves you," Sergiy Stakhovsky said.
He also shared how he twice narrowly escaped death in the war.
"I was on a convoy near Donetsk, the bridge over the Kalmius had collapsed, we were looking for a way to ford. A barrage came, luckily the car was armored and withstood the blows," he said.
"Another time I was in Kiev, during an air raid on the central station. It's the hiss of the missiles that stays in your ears: a sound you never forget. I've seen civilians die, innocent people who have nothing to do with war," he added.
