"This is absolutely terrible" - Fans shocked as Mirra Andreeva reveals chilling threat from stalker after Emma Raducanu's security scare in Dubai

Several fans reacted as Mirra Andreeva recalled receiving a chilling online threat during her ITF circuit days. Her revelation followed Emma Raducanu's recent security scare at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where a man displayed 'fixated behavior.'

Athletes facing threats from external sources has become a recurring issue in sports. Recently, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu experienced this when a man displaying "fixated behavior" targeted her at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The incident occurred during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.

Raducanu trailed 0-2 in the first set when she walked to the chair umpire. After a brief discussion, she hid behind the chair, visibly distressed and in tears. Later, the WTA confirmed on social media that a male stranger exhibiting fixated behavior had approached her in public.

In light of this disturbing incident, Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva also shared a harrowing experience from her past. She was only 14 when it happened to her.

“I remember once when I was young, when I was 14, I was playing one of my 1st ITF tournaments and I received a message after my loss that said: Look around because I'm going to find you and I'm going to cut your arms,” she said, via AFP.

Check out her quotes shared by a user on X:

Several fans later reacted to Andreeva's experience, with one calling it terrible.

"This is absolutely terrible. And also, who the fu*k bets on ITFs with 14yos like??? 😭😭😭" another wrote.

A fan expressed dismay over the Russian recalling the vile threat. A fan wrote:

"mirra remembering an ugly message she received after a match loss 3 years ago is 💔. Who the fu*k says, “Look around because I'm going to find you and I'm going to cut your arms,” to a child?"

"At 14 😠 that's why we shld stop engaging w/ gambler accounts, block all of them no exception. the way they flood the comment section of every atp, tennistv & other official accounts' posts on match results w/ things like "useless, stupid, washed" and worse, death threats," a fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"Almost as disturbing as the fact that IMG recruits these kids at 12 or 13 years old and throws them into this mess so they can keep getting richer," one fan weighed in.

One fan condemned alleged bookmakers for such threats and criticized the media and tennis tours for not addressing their partnerships with betting companies.

"These sickos, likely bookies. Yet the media, the tour never talk about bookmakers partnerships," a fan wrote.

"It's betting mafia that goes hand in hand with human greed... 🤮🤬," another chimed in.

The 22-year-old later addressed the incident, assuring that she would be okay soon. Additionally, the man was removed from the arena and banned from all future WTA events.

"It's the WTA's responsibility to keep us safe": Iga Swiatek also issued a statement in the wake of Emma Raducanu's incident

Iga Swiatek, who advanced to the Dubai Duty Free Championships quarterfinals, weighed in on Emma Raducanu's troubling incident. The five-time Major champion commended the WTA for its swift action in ensuring player safety.

"I know the WTA banned this person from going on-site anywhere on any tournament. So I guess the reaction was pretty solid. I like that because it's the WTA's responsibility to keep us safe, for that environment to be safe for us. I guess with their help it's fine. But, yeah, it's hard probably to avoid these situations," she said, via AFP.

Raducanu exited the tournament after losing to Karolina Muchova, while Swiatek defeated Dayana Yastremska to secure a quarterfinal spot. The Pole will face 12th seed Mirra Andreeva on Thursday, February 20.

Swiatek and Andreeva will meet for the second time on the tour, with the Pole holding a 1-0 advantage in their head-to-head.

