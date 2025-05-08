"This is why Alexander Zverev's never won a Slam" - Fans slam German over comments about attention shifting to Jannik Sinner amid Italian Open return

Fans slammed Alexander Zverev for his comments about staying under the radar while attention shifted to Jannik Sinner as the latter returns to court at the Italian Open. Zverev claimed that the attention he got for being the top seed everywhere while Sinner was banned did not help him.

Ad

Sinner was banned for three months due to a doping offense. He will return to the court at his home Masters 1000 event in Rome as the top seed. After months, Zverev will be the second seed at an event after claiming the top seed wherever he played.

The German went 13-7 in his time as the top seed in the past few months, winning only one title in Munich. During a recent interview with Sky Sports in Rome, Zverev said that he preferred staying out of the spotlight and found it helpful that the attention had shifted to Sinner.

Ad

Trending

"It's a good thing because I'm somebody, I like to be under the radar. I don't need to be front and center of attention all the time... Of course the attention is on Jannik Sinner. For me, it's very helpful when it's that way," Alexander Zverev said.

Ad

His comments didn’t sit well with many fans. Some accused him of narcissism, while others brought up his controversial past.

"And this is why he’s never won a GS. Mental midget he is," one fan wrote.

Comment byu/edotardy from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

"Jesus, this guy is insufferable," another fan wrote.

"Tbf, the more he's the center of attention the more people find out he beat up multiple ex-girlfriends. So I can definitely understand him wanting to keep a lower profile," a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Alexander Zverev's comments.

"Well now we have something in common, I don’t like him being the centre of attention either," one fan wrote.

Ad

"Precisely why he may never be #1 or win a GS," another fan wrote.

"Spoken like a true narcissist. Nobody is talking about Zverev the way he thinks they are," yet another fan wrote.

Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner's draw at the Italian Open 2025

Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner with their trophies at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner retained his World No. 1 ranking even after his three-month doping ban. World No. 2 Alexander Zverev faced a surprising dip in form and could not capitalize on the Italian being sidelined.

Ad

Upon his return to the ATP Tour, Sinner will be the top seed at the 2025 Italian Open. He will receive a bye in the first round and will face the winner of Mariano Navone vs. Federico Cina in the second round.

Meanwhile, Zverev, who is on the other side of the draw, already knows his second-round opponent. Camilo Ugo Carabelli defeated lucky loser Pablo Carreno Busta to set up a second-round clash against the World No. 2.

Zverev is defending 1000 points this season in Rome as he won the title last year. Sinner, on the other hand, will be carefree upon his return as he has no points to defend after withdrawing from the Masters 1000 event last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More