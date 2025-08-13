  • home icon
  • "This is bulls**t" - Serena Williams' ex-coach sends strongly-worded message to defend Venus Williams against criticism after comeback at 45

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 13, 2025 16:40 GMT
Venus Williams
Venus Williams [L] and Patrick Mouratoglou [R] | Source: Getty Images

Tennis icon Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, recently shared his thoughts on Venus Williams, highlighting her significant comeback at the age of 45 while defending her against the criticism. The latter was last seen in action at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open and the Cincinnati Masters.

Throughout her prominent career, Venus Williams has won 49 WTA Tour singles titles and 22 doubles titles with her younger sister, Serena Williams. In her Mubadala Citi DC Open run, she defeated the former World No. 28, Peyton Stearns, in the round of 32. With this win, she became the oldest player to win a WTA match. In the doubles category, she reached the quarter-final round with Hailey Baptiste.

Through his recent Instagram post, Patrick Mouratoglou talked about the importance of Venus Williams' comeback and her competing at the top level, while defending her from the criticism she has faced.

"Some people will say Venus Williams won the match because the WTA level is low. This is bulls**t. The level is not low, it's just that Venus is a champion. She's a huge competitor. She's been at such a high level for so many years, even though she's out of competition for 16 months. When she comes back, she knows how to compete more than anyone. Of course, when you're 45, the physical decreases," he said.
He added:

"That's a big part of the game in tennis. The way she was moving on the court, I think she did really great. She's moving well... She's Venus Williams, so when she goes to the court, she has so much expectations. She knows she can win the match and she thinks she should win the match. This level of expectation brings tension, and she was able to deal with this tension quite well, I think."
In the 2025 Cincinnati Masters, Venus Williams faced defeat in the round of 128 at the hands of Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Serena Williams' sister, Venus Williams, receives her own Barbie Doll

Serena Williams&#039; sister Venus Williams at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
American toy brand, Barbie by Mattel, recently paid tribute to Serena Williams' sister, Venus Williams, by honoring her with her own Barbie Doll.

The doll is dressed up in Venus Williams' uniform from her 2007 Wimbledon Championship win. It features her white jersey with a green gem necklace, earrings, a Wilson racket, and a tennis ball.

With her 2007 Wimbledon win, Venus Williams, who is a gender pay equality advocate, etched history by becoming the first player to receive equal prize money.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
