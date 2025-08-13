"This is bulls**t" - Serena Williams' ex-coach sends strongly-worded message to defend Venus Williams against criticism after comeback at 45

Tennis icon Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, recently shared his thoughts on Venus Williams, highlighting her significant comeback at the age of 45 while defending her against the criticism. The latter was last seen in action at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open and the Cincinnati Masters.Throughout her prominent career, Venus Williams has won 49 WTA Tour singles titles and 22 doubles titles with her younger sister, Serena Williams. In her Mubadala Citi DC Open run, she defeated the former World No. 28, Peyton Stearns, in the round of 32. With this win, she became the oldest player to win a WTA match. In the doubles category, she reached the quarter-final round with Hailey Baptiste.Through his recent Instagram post, Patrick Mouratoglou talked about the importance of Venus Williams' comeback and her competing at the top level, while defending her from the criticism she has faced.&quot;Some people will say Venus Williams won the match because the WTA level is low. This is bulls**t. The level is not low, it's just that Venus is a champion. She's a huge competitor. She's been at such a high level for so many years, even though she's out of competition for 16 months. When she comes back, she knows how to compete more than anyone. Of course, when you're 45, the physical decreases,&quot; he said.He added:&quot;That's a big part of the game in tennis. The way she was moving on the court, I think she did really great. She's moving well... She's Venus Williams, so when she goes to the court, she has so much expectations. She knows she can win the match and she thinks she should win the match. This level of expectation brings tension, and she was able to deal with this tension quite well, I think.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the 2025 Cincinnati Masters, Venus Williams faced defeat in the round of 128 at the hands of Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.Serena Williams' sister, Venus Williams, receives her own Barbie DollSerena Williams' sister Venus Williams at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: GettyAmerican toy brand, Barbie by Mattel, recently paid tribute to Serena Williams' sister, Venus Williams, by honoring her with her own Barbie Doll.The doll is dressed up in Venus Williams' uniform from her 2007 Wimbledon Championship win. It features her white jersey with a green gem necklace, earrings, a Wilson racket, and a tennis ball. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith her 2007 Wimbledon win, Venus Williams, who is a gender pay equality advocate, etched history by becoming the first player to receive equal prize money.