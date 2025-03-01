"This is what Carlos Alcaraz gets for all these horror haircuts and outfits" – Fans amused by Spaniard's 'lonely' single life admission

In a light-hearted exchange, Carlos Alcaraz addressed his 'lonely' single life and fans had a field day as they tried to find the reason behind it. Many felt the Spaniard was single by choice while others pointed fingers at his haircut.

In a recent promotional video, Alcaraz revealed what he always carries in his bag. One curious fan in the comments inquired:

"And the girlfriend? Don’t you take her out?"

However, the four-time Grand Slam champion jokingly responded:

"Don’t remind me how lonely I am," he joked, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

This exchange was posted on X (formerly Twitter) and fans amusingly dove into the reasons for Alcaraz's 'lonely' single life. Many fans felt it was the Spaniard's haircuts and outfits. He has often been the topic of conversation for his haircuts and his most recent one also infuriated fans.

"And given those fck**s haircuts and even more fck**s outfits you will remain so," one fan wrote.

"We can tell by the haircut," another fan wrote.

"This is what he gets for all these horror haircuts and outfits"

One fan gave Carlos Alcaraz -1000 aura points for admitting he is single, writing:

"Admitting you don't get b*tches -1000 aura"

Several fans also claimed that Alcaraz may be single by choice.

"Not him saying he’s b*tchless?! mf check your dms," one fan wrote.

"At this point he’s single bc he wants to, he can pull any baddie he wants," another fan wrote.

21-year-old Alcaraz is known for his radiant personality and there have been several discussions surrounding his relationship status. However, each time, he has confirmed that he is single.

Carlos Alcaraz has admitted his single status on multiple occasions

Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Quarterfinal - Source: Getty

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Carlos Alcaraz revealed that it was difficult for him to find the right person considering his life as a tennis player.

"No, I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time."

More recently, Alcaraz touched up on his relationship status while congratulating Alex de Minaur for his engagement with Katie Boulter during an exhibition ahead of the Australian Open.

"Who knows this year [Laughing]... No, no, no, engagement so far. Single, so far. I laughed with some close people that during the break, 3 or 4 players got engaged. I thought it was my turn, but not yet."

In tennis terms, Carlos Alcaraz has had a topsy-turvy season. He reached the quarterfinal of the Australian Open, won the ATP 500 title in Rotterdam, and finished quarterfinalist again in Qatar. Up next, he is set to feature at the Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells.

