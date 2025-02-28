Carlos Alcaraz reveals how he really feels about his "lonely" single life and absence of girlfriend in amusing exchange

Carlos Alcaraz is not holding back when addressing his “lonely” single life. The Spaniard had an amusing response to a recent question about his “girlfriend.”

While Alcaraz doesn’t often address his personal life, he has previously indicated that he isn’t in a relationship. In 2024, The 21-year-old spoke about having a hard time meeting the “right person” due to his peripatetic lifestyle.

At the time, he also hinted that he was in search of a partner. In the interview with the Sunday Times, Carlos Alcaraz said:

"No, I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time."

He dropped another hint about his single life before the 2025 Australian Open. After sharing the court with recently engaged Alex de Minaur in an exhibition match, Alcaraz was asked about his own plans. In response, the Spaniard said:

"Who knows this year [Laughing]... No, no, no, engagement so far. Single, so far. I laughed with some close people that during the break, 3 or 4 players got engaged. I thought it was my turn, but not yet."

Carlos Alcaraz, who recently featured in a “What’s in my bag” parody video for his sponsor El Pozo—Legado Iberico, has again made his feelings known about not having a girlfriend.

In the Instagram clip, the four-time Grand Slam champion jokingly revealed that he always carries with him a sweatshirt, a pool float, an electric razor, and Legado ham, among other things. A curious fan hilariously asked whether he also travels with his girlfriend.

"And the girlfriend? Don’t you take her out?" the fan wondered in the comments.

In response, Alcaraz hinted that he has yet to find his person but doesn't want to be reminded about it.

"Don’t remind me how lonely I am," he joked, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

Check the interaction below:

Carlos Alcaraz on Instagram

Carlos Alcaraz shifts focus to Indian Wells after brief training block

Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 ATP Qatar Open in Doha - Image Source: Getty

On the tennis front, Carlos Alcaraz commenced his preparations for Indian Wells, where he is the two-time defending champion.

The Spaniard has produced some mixed results this season, starting his campaign with a quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. He followed it by winning his maiden indoor hardcourt title in Rotterdam but could not keep up the momentum as he suffered a defeat to Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals in Doha.

After a brief training block in Spain following his Doha exit, Alcaraz has arrived in Puerto Rico with his team, including coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, having accepted an invitation to face Frances Tiafoe in an exhibition match on March 2. The 21-year-old will then head to Indian Wells, where he is set to be the second seed after World No. 2 Alexander Zverev.

