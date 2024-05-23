"This is so chaotic", "Still waiting for those words in French" - Fans hilariously react to Danielle Collins interview after Strasbourg 2024 2R win

Following her second-round win at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Danielle Collins participated in an awkward interview. She was asked to say something in French but the American felt like she was being put on the spot.

Collins put up an exceptional performance to oust Russian Katerina Siniakova in the second round of Strasbourg 2024. The American won the match 6-1, 6-2, losing just three games throughout.

After the match, Collins, who has provided several outstanding moments in her previous matches, was in for another memorable one.

"May be a few words in French? We can try? Few words in French? Can we try? Few words? French words? Do you want to try?" the interviewer asked Collins during her on-court interview.

Collins called out the interviewer for putting her on the spot and the interviewer received the hint.

"Okay. Yeah. Let’s go," she said with a hesitant smile.

"Yeah. Put me on the spot, but okay," she added.

The interaction was seen in a hilarious light by the fans. They took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to joke about it.

"Still waiting for those words in French," wrote one fan.

"LMAO this is so chaotic," another wrote

One fan posted an image and wrote: "if this pic was a video"

Several fans mentioned Collins' eye roll and claimed she did not care about the question.

"She rolled her eyes after faking her smile the entire 1 minute plus... so real," wrote one fan.

"Omg the eye roll at the end," another wrote.

"I love how she gives zero fcks," a third fan wrote.

"I think she thought the announcer was going to say a word or phrase and she’d say it back idk," wrote yet another.

Danielle Collins boasts about her resounding win against Katerina Siniakova at the Strasbourg 2024 2R

Danielle Collins at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

After Danielle Collins' resounding straight sets win over Katerina Siniakova, the official WTA Instagram account posted a Reel where the tennis sensation played some great shots to win a point. The World No. 12 put the Reel up on her Story with the caption,

"Who said the Danimal can't grind on the clay?"

Collins will face Frenchwoman Clara Burel in the quarterfinal of the tournament on May 23. A win will help Collins enter the WTA Top 10.