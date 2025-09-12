"This felt creepy and abusive";"Disgusting" - Fans react in anger after Carlos Alcaraz's team denies 'rubbish' claims about dating model Brooks Nader

Carlos Alcaraz's team has rubbished claims that the Spaniard is dating model Brooks Nader. The claim was originally made by Grace Ann, Nader's sister, following days of speculation. Subsequently, several tennis fans lashed out at Grace Ann, opining that she made the claim simply for the sake of publicity.On Wednesday, September 10, days after Alcaraz won the US Open men's singles title for the second time in his career, Grace Ann told E! News:&quot;The rumors are true (about Alcaraz and Brooks Nader). Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.&quot;However, later, journalist Alberto Guzman, who is close to Carlos Alcaraz's inner circle, told Spanish television show No Somos Nadie (We Are Nobody, translated from Spanish):&quot;They're not dating, it's not an official relationship. He confirmed to those close to him that he is single and has no intention of having any serious relationships. Perhaps she (Grace Ann) is not well informed.&quot;Upon taking notice of Guzman's revelation, many tennis fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and criticized Grace Ann Nader for claiming that her sister Brooks is dating the World No. 1 and six-time Major champion.&quot;I'm glad they spoke out. To me, this felt creepy and borderline abusive, and he's too nice a person to have to deal with this rubbish,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Knew it! She’s just doing this for publicity purposes. Disgusting,&quot; commented another.&quot;She used him for clout,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Crazy how her sister just straight up lied?!?!?😭,&quot; stated one.Some fans also opined that Brooks Nader isn't the right woman for Carlos Alcaraz.&quot;Whew … Carlos can do way way better. Someone much more wholesome. She looks like his aunt or something,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Brooks ain't old but Carlos should get someone around his age. Carlos is really young and needs someone as young as him so they can grow together. Brooks is at a different stage and Carlos is not there yet,&quot; weighed in another.Carlos Alcaraz himself confirmed &quot;single&quot; status last yearCarlos Alcaraz during a press conference at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)In a candid interview with The Sunday Times last year, Carlos Alcaraz had spoken up about his relationship status. Even though the Spaniard confessed to being on the lookout for a partner, he explained why it's difficult for him to pursue and maintain a romantic relationship given the grueling travel demands placed on him by the hectic tennis schedule.&quot;No, I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time,&quot; Alcaraz said.Interestingly, while the 2025 US Open was ongoing, Brooks Nader and her sister Grace Ann raised eyebrows when they hinted at Alcaraz's rival, Jannik Sinner, being in Brooks' social media DMs. Sinner, meanwhile, is being heavily linked to Danish model and influencer Laila Hasanovic.