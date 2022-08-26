"This is idiotic" - Texas senator Ted Cruz reacts to Novak Djokovic missing US Open 2022

Texas State senator Ted Cruz has reacted to Novak Djokovic missing the 2022 US Open. Taking to social media today, the American lawmaker slammed the decision to keep the 21-time Grand Slam champion out of the tournament as "idiotic."

Novak Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, announced his withdrawal from the New York Major on Thursday, hours before the official draw took place. The Serb was ineligible to travel to the USA due to COVID-19 protocols as it required him to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Incidentally, this is the second Grand Slam Djokovic will miss in the ongoing season. He was earlier deported from Down Under just before the Australian Open began.

On his official Twitter handle minutes after the news surfaced, Ted Cruz registered his disappointment, saying:

"This is idiotic," he tweeted in a reply to Novak Djokovic's original tweet.

Ted Cruz @tedcruz Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 🏼 See you soon tennis world! 🏼 Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.🏼 See you soon tennis world! Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 This is idiotic. twitter.com/djokernole/sta… This is idiotic. twitter.com/djokernole/sta…

Reacting to Djokovic's pull out from the New York Major, meanwhile, US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said in a statement earlier that it was simply due to federal government policy and that he was looking forward to hosting him next year.

"Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-US citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open."

Novak Djokovic has reiterated many times in the past that he plans not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, he has missed many tournaments, including the most recent Canadian Open and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. However, the 35-year-old has maintained that missing the final Grand Slam of the season is "not the end of the world" for him.

Novak Djokovic to play Davis Cup, Laver Cup next

Djokovic will play next at the Davis Cup and the Laver Cup

The 21-Grand Slam winner will, however, be in action soon at the Davis Cup in Valencia and the Laver Cup in London. In the latter, Novak Djokovic will play for Team Europe alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray for the first time.

His next ranking event could be one of three - the Sofia Open in Bulgaria, the Korea Open in Seoul, and the Tel Aviv Watergen Open. Then there's the Japan Open in Tokyo, an ATP 500 event in October where he is expected to compete.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shyam Kamal