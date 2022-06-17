"This is madness, there are no health grounds to back this up whatsoever" - Nigel Farage on  the possibility of Novak Djokovic missing US Open 

British broadcaster Nigel Farage has joined the chorus of criticism surrounding the COVID-19-related rules, which could well result in 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic missing out on the 2022 US Open.

Speaking during a GB News broadcast, Farage said there were no health grounds to deny Djokovic entry into the year's final Slam. The 58-year-old former European Union MP went on to describe the possibility of Novak Djokovic missing the US Open as "madness."

"The US Open has decided that Russian and Belarusian players can play in the US Open, but that Novak Djokovic cannot play in the US Open because he hasn't had the vaccine," Farage said. "This is madness. There are no health grounds to back this up whatsoever."

Djokovic lost last year's US Open final to Daniil Medvedev

Farage argued that with Djokovic being "one of the healthiest 35-year-olds living in the world," he wouldn't present any kind of burden to the authorities. He added that the move had more to do with having "control" rather than health concerns.

"Indeed, I have to say I argued strongly here with doctors as to whether I should have the booster," Farage said. "I concluded in the end, I shouldn't have the booster and the reasons. Very simple, whether you've had the vaccine or not, you can still catch Covid. Whether you've had the vaccine or not, you can still spread covid. The argument for having the vaccine is, if you get it, you will be less ill."

"But bear in mind Novak Djokovic is one of the healthiest 35-year-olds living in the world today," he continued. "He's got full health insurance. There is absolutely no way he will present any burden of any kind at all to the US authorities. This isn't about health, it's about control."

Novak Djokovic all set to defend Wimbeldon title

Djokovic with the 2021 Wimbledon trophy

Djokovic will, however, be able to defend his Wimbledon crown as the British government's rules do not have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for participating in sporting events.

The Serb, who beat Matteo Berrettini in the summit clash last year to lift his sixth Wimbledon trophy, featured on the entry list for the 2022 edition of the tournament — which was released earlier this month.

In the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev in the wake of Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players, Djokovic will fancy a title defense. Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is yet to confirm his participation in the tournament, but is expected to do so in a press conference later on Friday.

