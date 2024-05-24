"This was such an old school Novak Djokovic rally";"37 is the new 17" - Fans impressed by 37-year-old Serb's hard-earned point during Geneva Open QF

Novak Djokovic participated in the Geneva Open just days before he began his title defense at the French Open. In the quarterfinal of the tournament, the 37-year-old rolled back the years as he ran around the court with utmost determination to earn a point. Fans were impressed by the Serb's tenacity.

Djokovic was up against sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor on May 23 in the quarterfinal following his convincing 6-3, 6-3 win over Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 16.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner won a hard-fought first set against the Dutchman 7-5. Griekspoor was serving as he led the first game of the second set 30-0 when Djokovic decided he was not going to lose that point.

The Serb ran the width of the court multiple times before running toward the net to return a drop shot and win the point in style. Fans on Reddit believed Djokovic rolled back the years for this point.

One fan wrote, "This is Novak on clay since he was 21 lol"

A second fan wrote, "This was such an old school Djokovic rally, love it."

Another agreed and wrote, "0-30 down, Griekspoor’s serve, he has absolutely NO NEED to get to it in any shape or form but runs around, ridiculously returning every single shot like his life depended on it? Yeah. You’re damn right!"

Another fan wrote, "Novak really wants the Elder Wand back for the first time this year!"

Many fans remarked how the 37-year-old was not acting his age at that point.

"37 is the new 17," wrote one fan.

"37yo and still performs like top5 of Alcaraz, Sinner and Med. Realistically can’t ask for more," another fan wrote.

Djokovic won the second set 6-1 and booked a place in the semifinal of the Geneva Open.

Novak Djokovic will face Tomas Machac in the Geneva Open 2024 SF

Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open 2024.

Novak Djokovic has had an underwhelming season taking into account his extraordinary standards. He is yet to reach a final in 2024, which prompted the Serb to take part in the Geneva Open to build form and confidence before the French Open.

Tomas Machac got the better of Jack Draper in the first round, Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in the Round of 16, and Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinal to set up a semifinal against Djokovic.

The Serb will face Machac on May 24. Moreover, Djokovic's French Open title defense begins on May 26 against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

