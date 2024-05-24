WATCH: Novak Djokovic's stunning shot leaves Tallon Griekspoor gobsmacked during Geneva Open QF clash

A stunning shot by Novak Djokovic left Tallon Griekspoor in awe during their quarterfinal match at the 2024 Geneva Open. With this win, the Serb advanced to the semifinals where he will go up against Tomas Machac.

Djokovic has had a lackluster season so far and is yet to secure a title. To gain valuable match practice before the 2024 French Open, he accepted a main draw wildcard to the ATP 250 clay court tournament in Geneva.

The World No.1, seeded first, began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He started strong by defeating Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, in his opening round, marking his 1,100th tour-level match win. He continued his winning streak by defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic will be aiming for his first title of the season and his 99th tour-level title.

During a thrilling rally in the second set of the match, the Serb showcased his incredible athleticism by sprinting from the back of the court to the net to deliver a powerful shot. Griekspoor was caught off guard, struggled to return the shot and was left gobsmacked.

Watch the video here :

Expand Tweet

Speaking after the match, Novak Djokovic stated that he found his rhythm after playing some "good serves." He also took a moment to acknowledge and thank the fans present in the stadium for their support.

"I was lucky to find some really good serves and from that moment onwards really played some good, solid tennis. He did help me a bit with the mistakes, I think [the way] I played the second set was really good. So I want to thank everybody again for the support and presence today on a cold day. It's really nice to see you all," he said [via ATPTour.com].

Novak Djokovic will go up against Tomas Machac in the semifinals of Geneva Open 2024

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Seven

Novak Djokovic will go up against Tomas Machac in the semifinals of the 2024 Geneva Open.

Machac kicked off his campaign at the ATP 250 clay tournament in Geneva by defeating the eighth seed, Jack Draper, with a score of 7-6(6), 6-1 in the first round.

He then went on to overcome American qualifier Nicolas Moreno de Alboran with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 6-0, and Alex Michelsen with a score of 6-3(2), 7-6 in the second round and quarterfinals, respectively, to secure his spot in the final four where he will face the World No.1.

Djokovic and Tomas Machac have only met once on the ATP, with the former emerging victorious in their previous encounter. The two players clashed at the 2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where the Serb defeated Machac with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(1).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback