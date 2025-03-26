"This is sad… I was excited and everything went to sh*t for Elena Rybakina" - Fans crushed after Goran Ivanisevic's comments on their "strange" split

Several tennis fans reacted to Elena Rybakina's former coach, Goran Ivanisevic, admitting that his sudden split with the Kazakh was "strange" and "sad." The Croatian coach disclosed earlier that off-court issues between him and Rybakina led to their separation.

Stefano Vukov previously coached Rybakina, but their long-standing partnership ended after the 2024 US Open. Reports of tensions between them surfaced, including allegations of Vukov's aggressive behavior. Additionally, the 37-year-old was provisionally suspended from coaching duties by the WTA for breaching the code of conduct. Moreover, he was barred from the practice courts and the player’s box.

In the off-season, the Kazakh teamed up with Ivanisevic, working together at the United Cup and the 2025 Australian Open. However, their partnership seemingly ended when Rybakina reinstated Vukov, though his ongoing suspension prevented him from coaching her.

In a conversation with ex-footballer Slaven Bilic, Ivanisevic called his abrupt split with the World No. 8 as strange.

"It was a bit strange. I won't talk much about it, but I can say that it's a bit of a sad and strange story," he said.

The 2001 Wimbledon champion admired Rybakina's playing style and called her the "best tennis player in the world."

"I consider her, even before I became her coach, at least for me, to be the best tennis player in the world. She plays the most beautifully, she plays the simplest and I really enjoyed it," he said.

The Croatian explained that their partnership ended abruptly due to off-court circumstances beyond his control. However, he wished Rybakina the best for the future.

"Unfortunately, some things happened off the court that I couldn't control and I didn't want to be a part of that and part of that story and then I decided that it was best to quit. I wish her all the best in her career," he added.

Ivanisevic's statement sparked a wave of online reactions, with one fan writing:

"This is so sad… i was so excited in December and everything went to sh*t for Rybakina 😔," they wrote.

"And i was believed she will reach No. 1 this year cause Ivanisevic were joined her team. But we know what happened. Elena ruined her self career," one said.

"Strange and sad sums the situation I guess," another wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans online:

"💔💔💔 I pray that Rybakina will get out of this situation soon," a fan chimed in.

"This breaks my heart man. You can tell he was really excited to coach her. If things were to ever miraculously change I hope he would coach her again," a fan commented.

"everyday something bad happens to ryba nation 🫤," another weighed in.

Ivanisevic served as Marin Cilic's coach from 2013 to 2016 and later guided 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic from 2019 to 2024.

Elena Rybakina was recently spotted with her banned ex-coach Stefano Vukov in a private tennis club

Elena Rybakina at 2025 Miami Open - Day 3 - Image Source: Getty

The 2025 clay-court swing is set to begin soon, and ahead of it, Elena Rybakina was spotted with Stefano Vukov at a private tennis club. This update comes amid Vukov's ongoing ban from receiving a WTA credential.

A multi-slide Instagram post captured Rybakina during practice, apparently on a private court. Additionally, her banned coach, Vukov, was spotted at the venue in the third slide.

Vukov began coaching Rybakina in 2019, with their partnership’s greatest success coming when she won the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The 25-year-old also secured WTA 1000 titles in Rome and Indian Wells in 2023 under his guidance.

