"This shows the strength of Canadian tennis at an international team stage" - Milos Raonic, Novak Djokovic, Eugiene Bouchard and others congratulate Canada on maiden Davis Cup title win

Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Davis Cup title since the tournament started in 1990.

18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov set the tone for his team by breaking Thanasi Kokkinakis as many as four times and defeating him 6-2, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead.

In the second and final match of the day, World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime downed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 42 minutes to seal the deal as there was no need for the doubles match to be played. The 22-year-old was able to save all of the eight break points that he faced and hit a total of 22 winners over two sets.

Canada reached the finals of the Davis Cup in 2019 but lost to Spain, with Roberto Bautista Agut defeating Auger-Aliassime and Rafael Nadal putting the final nail in the coffin as he beat Shapovalov in straight sets in the finals.

However, the Canadian youngsters ensured they ended up on the winning side this time. They beat Germany 2-1 in the quarterfinals and Italy 2-1 in the semifinals to reach the summit clash. Australia, on the other hand, defeated the Netherlands 2-0 and Croatia 2-1 to reach the finals.

The tennis world joined fans to congratulate Team Canada on their special victory. Novak Djokovic, who was present at the venue in Spain to watch the finals, was among the first ones to wish the team.

Canadian player Milos Raonic also took to social media to emphasize the importance of the triumph, calling it the "highest achievement."

"Congratulation to Team Canada. Congrats to Felix, Denis, Vasek, Alexis, and Gabriel on winning the Davis Cup. Many Canadians have achieved a lot in tennis. This shows the strength of Canadian tennis at an international team stage, winning the highest achievement," Roanic wrote.

"All of us here have dreamt of this moment" - Felix Auger-Aliassime after Davis Cup win

Felix Auger-Aliassime after his match against Alex de Minaur

Felix Auger-Aliassime played an instrumental part in Canada's maiden Davis Cup triumph in Malaga, Spain. At the presentation ceremony, he stated that it was a dream-come-true moment for all the players who always dreamt of winning the tournament.

"The emotions are tough to describe," Auger-Aliassime said. "All of us here, we've dreamt of this moment. These guys around me, we grew up together from the ages of 7-8 years old back in Canada dreaming about being on this stage winning the Davis Cup, so it's really a dream come true for me personally, and for all the team."

"We all developed as players individually. We got better and better over the years, and I feel like, us getting better, we're more ready for these types of moments. But it's never easy to pull through. We had a great team in front of us. I'm happy that we were able to get the first Davis Cup with this group," he added.

