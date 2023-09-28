Several tennis fans recently reminisced about Serena Williams' iconic outfit which she wore at the 2004 US Open. They also praised her for making a bold statement.

Williams has always been renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, both on and off the court. The American made headlines when she boldly sported denim in 2004 at Flushing Meadows.

The former World No. 1's attire comprised a stylish blue denim mini skirt, courtesy of Nike, paired with a sleek black tank top. To complete her daring ensemble, Williams opted for black sneakers and even donned Go-Go boots during her entrance onto the court. She also wore a black jacket adorned with her name inscribed on the back.

Tennis fans recently took to social media to fondly reminisce about the nostalgic outfit worn by Serena Williams.

One fan expressed their adoration, emphasizing that it was during that very moment when they fell in love with the 23-time Grand Slam champion as they were captivated by her fearlessness in making a statement both on and off the court.

"This is truly when I feel in love with Serena. She was not afraid to make a statement on and off the court," a fan posted on X.

Another fan expressed that Serena Williams was so exceptionally skilled at playing tennis that she could even play in denim despite its inherent discomfort.

"Imagine being so good at tennis you can just play in denim," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"This one is always top three" - Serena Williams on her 2004 US Open outfit

Serena Williams at the 2004 US Open

Serena Williams previously stated that her attire for the 2004 US Open ranks among the top three outfits she has ever donned.

"This is when Nike was introduced. I think of all the outfits I wear, and they say, “What was your favorite?” This one is always top three," Williams told Vogue.

Williams insisted that despite the outfit being crafted from denim fabric, they had been strategically lightened so that she could compete on the tennis court.

"I remember telling Nike, 'If I’m switching to you guys from Puma, I wanted more pizazz. I love what Andre Agassi wore when he wore the jeans shorts. I wanna wear a jeans skirt'. And so we designed this great jeans skirt, and it was a jean fabric, but it was very light, cause it had to be able to perform," she added.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also showered praise on the designer responsible for crafting her tournament shoes, calling them the finest footwear she had ever laid her eyes on.

"Then this amazing designer’s name was Owen, his name is Owen, he’s still at Nike, he designed the best shoes I’ve ever seen in my life, and he wanted me to wear a boot. I was like a boot? He was like, yeah, but then you can zip ’em off, and when you play, you play in the shoe. When this outfit debuted, I was sealed as a fashion icon in tennis. And since that day everyone was always looking for, 'Okay, what is Serena gonna wear on the court?'" Serena Williams said.

