"This is witchcraft" - Fans stunned as eerie Wimbledon prediction nears fulfillment for second year with Iga Swiatek reaching maiden final

Fans were left stunned as an eerie Wimbledon prediction might come true for the second year running, with Iga Swiatek reaching her maiden final. The Pole is set to take on Amanda Anisimova with both chasing their maiden title on grass.

On Thursday, July 10, Anisimova got the better of Aryna Sabalenka in a tense three-set match to advance to the final. Meanwhile, Swiatek stormed past Belinda Bencic to book her place in a second straight final, after going a year without reaching one.

In light of these events, a prediction from an X user surfaced. Before the Wimbledon draw, an X user by the name of @VenusGauff predicted that whoever draws Polina Kudermetova in the first round of the event will eventually win the title.

The same user had predicted Barbora Krejcikova's triumph last year by posting that whoever draws Kudermetova in the first round will win the event. The Czech player drew Veronika Kudermetova and defeated her to go on to win her maiden Grand Slam.

With Iga Swiatek, who defeated Polina in the first round, in the final, @VenusGauff is on the verge of another eerily correct prediction, and fans online are stunned.

"This is witchcraft," one fan wrote.

"How does this happen 2 years in a row I need someone to calculate the actual probability this is crazy," another fan wrote.

"Once was weird but getting this right two years in a row rlly feels like some dark magic😭" a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to the eerie prediction:

"Do you read crystal balls by any means," one fan wrote.

"No because this is a special kind of witchcraft…two years in a row💀" another fan wrote.

"1 match away.. Man, what are the odds of getting this right two years in a row.. Crazy walahi.." yet another fan added.

Iga Swiatek set to face Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final

Iga Swiatek at the Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova stunned fans in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships semifinals, defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6‑4, 4‑6, 6‑4 to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

The 23-year-old American, who took a much‑needed mental-health break in 2023, came back stronger, claiming her first WTA 1000 title in Doha this year and steadily climbed into the WTA Top 15. Her win over Sabalenka extended her head-to-head advantage to 6-3, showcasing her grit and growth.

She’ll face Iga Swiatek, who overpowered Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 to book her place in the final. This is the Pole's second straight final after Bad Homburg, coming off a tough clay season earlier. This final, set for Saturday, July 12, is a thrilling showdown between a resurgent American and the polished Polish star.

