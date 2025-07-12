"This witchcraft needs to be studied" - Tennis world in shock over fan correctly predicting Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon win year after Krejcikova prophecy

Fans are left stupefied as an eerie prediction about the Wimbledon winner has come true for the second year in a row, as Iga Swiatek claimed the title in the final match. The Pole overwhelmed Amanda Anisimova and grabbed her maiden title on grass.

On July 12, Swiatek dictated the final match at the Center Court, where she locked horns with Anisimova, who delivered an underwhelming performance. The American couldn't gain a single point in the two-set match, and the Pole nabbed her first-ever Wimbledon title and her sixth Grand Slam title with a score of 6-0, 6-0. Swiatek just took 57 minutes to showcase her dominance in the final match.

Following this win, a prediction from an X user named @VenusGauff stunned netizens, as the user had predicted that whoever draws Polina Kudermetova in the first round of the tournament will grab the title.

With Swiatek winning the title, the prediction has been proven true, just like last year. During the 2024 iteration of the event, the same user predicted that whichever player defeats Veronika Kudermetova in the first round will eventually win the event, and ultimately, Barbora Krejcikova, who took down the Russian athlete in 1R, won the finals.

The tennis enthusiasts on X are left stunned as the prophecy came to fruition, as one of them penned a post that read:

"This witchcraft needs to be studied. Back to back Wimbledon champ prediction pre draw based on who draws a certian player is legitimately WILD!"

Another user on X, shocked by the prediction, reacted:

"Is this for real? Not one of those making a bunch of predictions and then deleting the wrong ones later?"

Along similar lines, another user dropped a reaction on the prediction that read:

"This is the only thing more insane than Iga actually doing it literally HOW."

Lauding the uncanny yet on-point prediction, another tennis enthusiast wrote:

"Predicting it once is insane, but doing it two years in a row is an absolute madness. The only thing is that there are no other kudermetovas so i wonder who will be it next year."

Iga Swiatek made her feelings known about winning her maiden Wimbledon title

After besting Anisimova, Iga Swiatek sat for a post-match press conference, where she opened up about her emotional Wimbledon win at the Center Court. She revealed that it was an unexpected win for her and said even though she has won Grand Slams before, Wimbledon was not on her expectation list.

"Honestly I didn't even dream (of winning Wimbledon) because for me it was just way too far. I feel I'm already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never really expected this one," Iga Swaitek said.

Following this, she shared an emotional message for her coach, Wim Fissette, and also extended gratitude toward her team. Commending their support, she said:

"I'm going to thank my team because I feel like they believed in me more than I did. I want to thank my coach who joined this year. Obviously, with ups and downs, we showed right now that it's working. Also to the team that has been with me for many years, I would be nowhere without you and having your trust and constant support and knowing each other so well. This is like the best thing a player can have so, thank you guys!"

After this stellar feat, Iga Swiatek will seemingly make her comeback in the top three on the WTA Tour's singles rankings and will become the new No. 3, behind Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, who are in the top two spots, respectively.

