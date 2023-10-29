"Thought she didn’t like him" "They’re solving the Kosovo crisis" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic watching Rugby World Cup final with Rita Ora

Novak Djokovic watching the 2023 Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand alongside popstar Rita Ora sparked intrigue among tennis fans.

Djokovic recently arrived in France ahead of the 2023 Paris Masters. On Saturday, October 28, the Serb made an appearance at the Stade de France to witness the Springboks' riveting 12-11 victory over New Zealand, marking their record fourth World Cup win.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was captured taking in the action alongside Rita Ora, piquing the curiosity of tennis fans. They were seen conversing before being unexpectedly shown on screen, leading to an enthusiastic response from the singer while the Serb appeared taken aback.

One fan expressed surprise at the pairing, considering that earlier this year, Ora had appeared annoyed when Djokovic's advert appeared on the screen while she was filming a promotional video for her album 'You & 1.' The fan also shared a clip of the incident.

"I thought she didn't like him since this vid + his views on Kosovo," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Other fans humorously suggested that the conversation between Djokovic and Ora, who was born in Kosovo to Albanian parents, could be the key to resolving the conflict between Serbs and ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

"This is how the historic peace between Serbs and Albanians can be achieved," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"They're solving the north Kosovo crisis," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic to face either Miomir Kecmanovic or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Paris Masters 2R

The Serb is set to compete at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic is set to kick off his pursuit of a record-extending 40th ATP Masters 1000 title at the Paris Masters. Additionally, he will aim to clinch a record-extending seventh title at the event in Paris.

The Serb has won the tournament in 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, and most recently in 2021, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the title clash. While he reached the final at last year's edition of the event as well, he suffered a defeat to Holger Rune.

Following a bye in the first round, the top seed will commence his campaign against the winner of the match between Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion and Carlos Alcaraz will resume their battle for the year-end World No. 1 ranking at the event. The 36-year-old will enter the tournament with a 500-point lead over the Spaniard.

Djokovic is defending 600 points in Paris given his run to the final last year. Alcaraz, meanwhile, is defending 180 points, having retired mid-match during his quarterfinal clash against Rune.

During a pre-tournament press conference, the Serb divulged that his passion for tennis fueled his motivation. He also shed light on his goals, one of which was to finish the year as the World No. 1.

"My greatest motivation is still love for the game. I really like competing. So as simple as that. Then, you know, I always have goals, you know, and to win another slam, to be No. 1 again, to finish the year as No. 1," Djokovic said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis