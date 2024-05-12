Tennis stars Naomi Osaka, Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff recently shared their wishes on Mother's Day. Moreover, legends such as Borris Becker and Chris Evert also shared heartfelt messages for their mothers on social media.

Mother's Day is celebrated to honor the enormous and selfless sacrifices that mothers make.

The message from Naomi Osaka was intended for all mothers. Paula Badosa also shared a heartfelt note on social media.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mama’s. Sending so much love your way," wrote Osaka.

Badosa also shared her wishes on X (formerly Twitter):

"Happy mother’s day. You are so strong and beautiful so admiring."

Coco Gauff shared a clip of her mother, Candi Gauff, on her Instagram story. In the clip, Candi could be seen strolling elegantly in a stunning outfit through a corridor. She shared the video to wish her mother on the occasion.

Moreover, Coco Gauff also posted a picture of her mother in the same outfit. The American shared some quotes with the clip.

"period. happy mother's day to the baddest and the classiest" wrote Gauff.

Coco Gauff's mother walking elegantly in a corridor

Former World No.1 Chris Evert also shared a heartwarming message on her X handle.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there! The hardest and most significant role in the world, but the most rewarding... The exquisite love felt is unmatched by anything else..."

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker also shared wishes on social media. He added a four-image slide of his mother and wrote:

"The one and only… Elvira! Alles Gute zum Muttertag"

The likes of Elina Svitolina and Sloane Stephens also shared some heartfelt notes on Instagram.

"Being a mother is a journey of love, sacrifice and unconditional devotion. Today, on 🌸 Mother’s Day, I am grateful for the gift of motherhood and the joy of raising my amazing daughter. She is my greatest blessing and the light of my life. Happy Mother’s Day to all the strong, loving, and dedicated mothers out there. May your hearts be filled with love and joy today and always," wrote Svitolina.

Stephens, meanwhile, shared a ten-slide post highlighting some beautiful memories with her mother.

Naomi Osaka has advanced to the fourth round, Gauff to face Badosa

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Six

Naomi Osaka has advanced to the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the second round of the WTA 1000 event. In the next round, the Japanese edged past Daria Kasatkina. Osaka will face World No. 7 Qinwen Zheng in the next round.

Third seed Coco Gauff will face Paula Badosa in the fourth round of the tournament. Gauff has performed well so far, as she raced past Magdalena Frech and Jaqueline Cristian in the first two rounds.

Paula Badosa, on the other hand, has had a mixed experience so far. The Spaniard started her campaign in Rome with a win over Mirra Andreeva and then outclassed Emma Navarro in the second round. She then defeated Diana Shnaider in the fourth round to set up an encounter against Gauff.

