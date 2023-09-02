After reaching the fourth round of the 2023 US Open, Caroline Wozniacki discussed her longevity in professional tennis and also expressed her pride in returning to the sport after becoming a mother.

Wozniacki defeated Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the fourth round. The win also marked her most impressive performance at a Major tournament in over five years.

The former World No. 1 converted an impressive six out of 12 break points, hit a total of 21 winners, and committed 25 unforced errors along the way.

Jennifer Brady, on the other hand, hit a total of 24 winners during the match. However, her performance was marred by a staggering 36 unforced errors, with 13 of those coming in the third set alone.

During the post-match press conference, Caroline Wozniacki discussed her longevity in the game. She also emphasized her determination to make a successful comeback after having children. The Dane went on to express immense pride in her current progress in the US Major and acknowledged that she does not take it for granted.

"I think that's pretty cool. I think if you'd asked me as a kid growing up and said that I would have done this, I would have said, No way. To have the longevity, to be able to come back after having children, also to get far into this tournament so young, it's just something I'm very proud of and something that I don't take for granted," Wozniacki said.

Caroline Wozniacki will next go up against the victor of the match between sixth seed Coco Gauff and 32nd seed Elise Mertens.

Caroline Wozniacki on dealing with the late finishes at the 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open

The 2023 US Open has experienced a multitude of match delays owing to adverse weather conditions. Several players, including Ons Jabeur, Dominic Thiem, and Christopher Eubanks, have fallen ill, succumbing to an unidentified ailment.

During a press conference, Caroline Wozniacki revealed that although she struggles with falling asleep at an early hour, she has been diligently managing her schedule by prioritizing hydration and minimizing contact with sick players.

“Obviously, playing such late matches, I haven't gone to the bed early. I come here midday and practice for an hour. I get my massage and head out. Really, I try to hydrate, stay healthy. I feel pretty good. So hopefully that's going to continue. I usually stay away from people that look sick anyway, but I haven't seen many people actually in the women's locker room not feeling well. Yeah, hopefully people stay healthy,” she stated.

It is the first time since 2019 that Caroline Wozniacki has returned to the US Open. She had previously reached the finals twice, but unfortunately fell short on both occasions - the first one to Kim Clijsters in 2009 and the second to dear friend Serena Williams in 2014.