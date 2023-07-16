"To pick Carlos Alcaraz as a favorite against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon is a stretch" - Victoria Azarenka

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka recently gave her opinion about the favorite in the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2023 between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic has won the last four editions of Wimbledon and is attempting to win the title for the eighth time overall this year. If he does win, he will equal Roger Federer's men's record and move one behind nine-time champion Martina Navratilova.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz, who won the US Open in 2022, is aiming for his first Wimbledon title and his second Grand Slam title overall. He is also looking forward to retaining his World No. 1 ranking.

The duo is currently competing on Centre Court to see who will come out on top. The Serb took an early lead by winning the first set, and they are now on the tie-break in the second set, with the score currently standing at 6-1, 6-6(5-4) at the time of writing this article.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka took to social media to say that while Carlos Alcaraz is an "incredible player," considering him a "favorite" against Novak Djokovic is a "stretch."

"Alcaraz is unreal talent and already an incredible player and he is only getting better, but to pick him as a favorite against Djokovic today in Wimbledon is a stretch in my opinion. Anyway I hate predictions and all the bs talk… I’d rather enjoy the game," Azarenka wrote.

victoria azarenka @vika7

"Carlos Alcaraz is hungry, I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic discussed playing against Carlos Alcaraz in a press conference during Wimbledon 2023, claiming that the Spaniard is one of the tour's quickest and most complete players. He also recalled their 2023 French Open semifinal.

"He's one of the quickest guys on the tour. He can do pretty much anything on the court. I consider myself also very complete player," he said.

"We had a very good match until he started struggling physically in Paris. I think we really took the level of tennis very high. I think was great for the audience and great for us players to be part of that," he added.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion then joked that since they are both hungry for the title, they should have a feast in the final.

"Obviously completely different conditions here. Grass is massively different from clay. Yes, I do have more experience playing in many more Grand Slam or Wimbledon finals than him," the Serb said.

"Still he's in great shape. He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast (smiling)," he added.

