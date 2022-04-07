"To see Alexander Zverev just going out and smashing his racquet so close to the umpire was outrageous; that deserved at least a three tournament suspension" - Marion Bartoli

Marion Bartoli recently weighed in on Alexander Zverev's outburst at the 2022 Mexican Open, noting that the German should have been handed at least a three-tournament ban for his "outrageous" actions.

The World No. 3 caused major controversy in Acapulco a few weeks ago in February, violently assaulting the umpire's chair after disagreeing with a line call. Zverev was subsequently disqualified from the tournament for "unsportsmanlike conduct" and was docked all ranking points and prize money from the event.

After investigation, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) levied a total fine of $65,000 on the 24-year-old and put him on a one-year probation. The decision was widely criticized by tennis fans and pundits for being too lenient, a sentiment Bartoli agreed with as well.

Speaking during a panel discussion for Tennis Majors, the Frenchwoman remarked that Zverev should not have been allowed to play at the recently concluded Sunshine Double and the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters as penalty.

Although the German was eliminated from Indian Wells in the first round by Tommy Paul, he reached the quarterfinals in Miami and went on to regain the World No. 3 spot from Rafael Nadal this week.

"To see Alexander Zverev just going out and smashing his racquet so close to the umpire and almost just wanting to attack him, staying in that fine line where he didn't touch him and can defend himself, to me that was outrageous," Bartoli said. "That, to me, deserved at least a three-tournament suspension. Not play Indian Wells, Miami and Monte-Carlo. It deserved that at least. Otherwise, where do you draw the line?"

Regarding the fine the 24-year-old had to pay up, Marion Bartoli noted that it was mere peanuts compared to what he earns as a tennis professional. In the former World No. 7's opinion, it was not sufficient deterrent against such incidents happening again in the future.

Gill Gross 🇺🇦 @Gill_Gross Alexander Zverev was fined a total of $65,000 for what he did in Acapulco.



In 2021, the payout for losing in the first round of the US Open was $75,000.



Not a dent. Alexander Zverev was fined a total of $65,000 for what he did in Acapulco.In 2021, the payout for losing in the first round of the US Open was $75,000.Not a dent.

The former Wimbledon champion further added that she did not think Zverev would have learned the lessons he ought to have learned from the incident as a result.

"[The fine] was a big amount for normal people, but for tennis players such as Alexander Zverev who earns so much on and off the court, that was not that much," Bartoli said. "I don't think he will learn the lessons he should have learned."

While blaming Alexander Zverev, Marion Bartoli placed major part of the blame on ATP for such incidents becoming more rampant recently

Marion Bartoli placed a big chunk of the blame for recent incidents simlar to Alexander Zverev's on the ATP

Alexander Zverev's incident at Acapulco ticked off a series of similar outbursts, with Nick Kyrgios and Jenson Brooksby coming dangerously close to hitting ball kids at Indian Wells and Miami respectively.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Rafael Nadal wants ATP to do something to stop these incident, before something bad happens



#NickKyrgios #RafaelNadal #BallBoy #Tennis #IndianWells Nick Kyrgios threw his racquet after losing against Rafael Nadal and it nearly hit a ball boyRafael Nadal wants ATP to do something to stop these incident, before something bad happens Nick Kyrgios threw his racquet after losing against Rafael Nadal and it nearly hit a ball boy 😮Rafael Nadal wants ATP to do something to stop these incident, before something bad happens 👏#NickKyrgios #RafaelNadal #BallBoy #Tennis #IndianWells https://t.co/ihsl7iwtQu

Although they were accidental (since both players' racquets bounced unexpectedly when they tried to smash them to the ground in frustration), it still invited widespread criticism from all quarters.

Rob Koenig @RobKoenigTennis This is a better view of the Brooksby incident. 2 scenarios for a default (per a Supervisor)

1) The contact, even if unintentional, creates a serious injury.

2) If the act is intentional. So let’s say a player tried hit a ball at the umpire, but missed, that’s a default. This is a better view of the Brooksby incident. 2 scenarios for a default (per a Supervisor) 1) The contact, even if unintentional, creates a serious injury.2) If the act is intentional. So let’s say a player tried hit a ball at the umpire, but missed, that’s a default. https://t.co/ECepplpkqq

During the discussion, Marion Bartoli touched on those incidents as well, remarking that it was the ATP's fault for not taking proper action to begin with. While the 37-year-old conceded that players are responsible for their own behavior, she rebuked the association for not doing enough to sternly discourage such actions.

"Unfortunately, the ATP is not ready to take proper action. I feel so bad for them because they're looking the worst out of this whole situation," Bartoli said. "Yes, the players answer for their own behavior, but if you don't stand up as an institution, then where are you?"

