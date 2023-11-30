"To the "villain" of tennis, you saved my life" - Comedian Elliot Loney expresses gratitude for Nick Kyrgios' support during mental health struggles

Australian comedian Elliot Loney has expressed his profound gratitude for compatriot Nick Kyrgios' unwavering support during his mental health struggles.

Kyrgios has been out of action for most of the year due to persistent injury issues. However, the Australian has stayed involved in the tennis world in his new role as a commentator, making headlines for his remarks during the ATP Finals.

As it turns out, Nick Kygios has also made good use of his extended break by assisting a friend in need. Elliot Loney recently took to social media and highlighted the importance of not forming judgments based on reputation, recounting his positive experience with Kyrgios, which contradicted the Australian's "bad guy" image.

"I say this because I want to give a shout out to a guy who gets a hell of a lot of credit for his freakish abilities on the tennis court but not enough for what he does off it. This year for me has been tough. I won't go into detail. But without doubt there's been days where I wanted to end it all. I've been a wreck. Pain the likes of which I never thought I'd have to endure," he posted on his Instagram story.

"I'll never forget this.. The first person who called me? Nick Kyrgios. I was a mess. He stayed on the phone with me until I stopped crying and shared his own similar experiences in losing a loved one / enduring hardship with me so I didn't feel so alone. The "bad guy" of Australian tennis? Maybe you should question what you hear or read from time to time," he added.

Loney disclosed that the 28-year-old, who has experienced similar challenges in the past, flew him to Canberra and hosted him with his own family to help him recuperate from his mental health challenges.

"When you go through tough times, you find out who the real ones are in your life. Nick, being the guy he is flew me to Canberra, took me in with his family. Looked after me, made me laugh for the first time in over a month. Took my mind off the suffering, treated me like family," he shared.

The comedian also thanked Nick Kyrgios for saving his life and suggested that the mainstream media might not cover his account due to their tendency to propagate Kyrgios' "villain" image.

"To the "villain" of Australian tennis. Thanks for everything, you saved my life. Won't find this story written anywhere in the mainstream media though...," he posted.

Elliot Loney's Instagram stories about Nick Kyrgios

"I'm so honored to call Nick Kyrgios a friend" - Elliot Loney

Nick Kyrgios

Elliot Loney shared an anecdote about Nick Kyrgios noticing his damaged Nike shoes that caused him to bleed. He disclosed that the Australian promptly arranged for new pairs of shoes and clothing for him.

He also revealed that the 2022 Wimbledon finalist later extended the same generous gesture to Loney's father, despite never even having met him.

"Then, to top it all off; after we went to the gym together one day he saw I had blood seeping through the heel of my sock caused by my heavily dilapidated Nike shoes. "Bro you need new shoes. I got you." The guy went online and ordered me 5 pairs of Nike shoes and some clothes. I told him not to worry but he wouldn't accept it," he wrote.

"An hour later after I'd thanked him profusely he casually asked "Oi bro, what's your Dad's shoe size" he then did the same thing for my dad. (Who he's never met)," he added.

Loney hailed Kyrgios as one of the most selfless, generous, and caring people he had ever known, conveying his gratitude for the privilege of being able to call the Aussie his friend.

"One of the most selfless, genuine, caring people I have ever known. I'm so honoured to call Nick Kyrgios a friend. Never judge a book by its cover and never ever believe what you hear because the villain in someone else's story could end up being a hero in yours," he posted.