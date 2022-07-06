"Today I am a different player, I would say that now I play better; all the matches were different from the ones I played in 2019" - Simona Halep after reaching Wimbledon semifinals

Simona Halep has said that she's a better player since her title run in 2019 following her Wimbledon quarterfinal victory over Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday.

Halep, seeded 16th this year, brushed past Anisimova for the loss of just six games in a little over an hour. In the process, she extended her win streak at Wimbledon to 12 matches.

The Romanian didn't defend her title at the 2021 edition of the tournament due to a calf injury while the Championships were not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Romanian is yet to drop a set at this year's Championships



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Make that 12 wins in a row at Wimbledon for @Simona_Halep The Romanian is yet to drop a set at this year's Championships Make that 12 wins in a row at Wimbledon for @Simona_Halep The Romanian is yet to drop a set at this year's Championships#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/brBHQUk95i

Since her Wimbledon win in 2019, Halep has reached a Major semifinal for the second time in eight attempts, alongside the 2021 Australian Open.

In her press conference following her win over Anisimova, Halep said that she's a better player since her Wimbledon triumph three years ago. She's happy with her progress this year and is improving with every match.

“Today I am a different player, I play differently, I would say that now I play better," said Halep. "All the matches were different from the ones I played in 2019, so I'm taking this path based on confidence, I'm giving myself the pleasure of enjoying myself on the court. I think in each match I have improved a little bit, I had tough opponents, but I did what I had to do in each round.”

"It will be a new match, a new challenge" - Simona Halep on facing Elena Rybakina in semifinals

Simona Halep on Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Simona Halep will take on first-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elena Rybakina on Thursday as she seeks a place in her second Wimbledon final.

With her win over Anisimova, Halep has won 21 consecutive sets at Wimbledon since her three-set win over Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round in 2019.

However, she expects a different challenge from Rybakina but hopes to be prepared for that. Explaining how she would look to beat the confident Kazakh player, Simona Halep said that she'll need to put a lot of returns in play.

“The first thing will be to find a way to block her first serve, try to put the ball in play," said Halep. "I know that she is a great fighter, we have played some matches together, I am sure that she arrives with a lot of confidence after reaching the semifinals for the first time here at Wimbledon. It will be a new match, a new challenge, I'm ready for it, and I'll try to give everything to make the most of my opportunity”.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far