Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige gushes over Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana as they dazzle in magazine shoot with fellow 'tennis girlies'

Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, recently shared a glimpse of her and Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, and other tennis WAGS being featured in a magazine. Lorenze dropped a sweet reaction to Nedved's picture in the magazine in a stunning outfit.

Lorenze is a content creator and influencer, and along with this, she also runs her ventures. She frequently shares updates about her personal and professional life on social media, and most recently, she shared a glimpse of her, Nedved, and other 'tennis girlies' featured in W magazine's summer issue.

She took to her Instagram story and gushed over Korda's girlfriend, Nedved, by sharing one of her pictures from the magazine, where the latter was seen donning a silver-colored shimmer dress. Dropping a two-word sweet reaction on the picture, she wrote:

"So major @ivananedved."

Lorenze’s Instagram story

Along with her, Nedved also shared a picture of one of the pages from the magazine, which featured her, Lorenze, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Aryna Sabalenka, and several others. The story's caption read:

"Tennis girlies🎾🩷 x@wmag"

Nedved’s Instagram story

Amid Lorenze celebrating the feature of tennis wags in W magazine, Tommy Paul is gearing up for the upcoming tournaments of the 2025 season. He was last seen at the French Open, where his journey ended in the quarter-final round after being defeated by Carlos Alcaraz on June 3.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, opened up about what she loves about the American

Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, recently sat for a conversation with GQ Sports, where she spoke about how the American needs to work on his social media presence, highlighting his humble nature. Lorenze has built a name for herself in the social media world and knows the right way of engaging an audience and building a community. Drawing experience from this, she said:

“There is, like, a sort of secret sauce to it. Understanding that you have to build a community first before expanding is key. In my opinion, everyone who has an engaged audience should be making a business out of it," Tommy Paul's girlfriend added.

Talking about Paul improving his social game, she added:

“I think of all the American guys, Tommy is the most quiet in terms of self-promotion. I’m pushing him in general to create content because I see the value in it, and I want him to make the most of his career. There’s an entire side of Twitter that goes nuts for him! And sometimes I also wish he would involve the crowd a little bit more."

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze started dating in 2022, and ever since then, they have been supporting each other in their personal and professional endeavours.

