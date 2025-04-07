Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze reacts to Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi turning up the glamour in black outfit

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze reacted to Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi turning up glamour at the Ferragamo Fiamma launch party. Lorenze and Hatzi have become regulars at their boyfriends' tennis games.

Paul and Lorenze cryptically brought their relationship to the public eye in 2022 when the former posted a photo series. Boasting a massive following on social media, Lorenze has been working as an influencer, YouTube content creator, and entrepreneur. Besides supporting her boyfriend's career endeavors, she manages a fashion and lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy, which she founded in 2021 after graduating from Parsons School of Design.

In March 2025, Lorenze accompanied Tommy Paul to the Miami Open as the tournament's Chief Lifestyle Officer. Recently, she turned her attention to praising Kyrgios' girlfriend, Hatzi, who also frequently visits tennis games besides balancing her career in fashion and lifestyle.

Days ago, as Ferragamo launched its new fragrance Fiamma, Nick Kyrgios's girlfriend attended the event as a special guest. She posed in a black mesh dress, garnering a reaction from Lorenze. Lorenze showed support with heart-eyed emojis.

Hatzi has also established herself as a fashion influencer and entrepreneur. Besides working with global brands like Lululemon, YSL Beauty, and Ralph Lauren, the 25-year-old is often spotted courtside at tennis games. Kyrgios and Hatzi have been dating since 2021 after they initiated conversations over an old mirror that the influencer put up for sale on social media.

Nick Kyrgios and Tommy Paul are absent from the ongoing Monte-Carlo Open

Tommy Paul, who reached World No. 9 in the ATP rankings after the 2025 Australian Open, is missing from the Monte-Carlo Open in Monaco. He competed at the 2025 Dallas Open for title defense but faced a defeat by Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals. He also took the court for the Sunshine Double, bowing out in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells and in the Round of 32 at the Miami Open.

His ATP Houston stint had a strong start but ended in the semifinals, where the 27-year-old lost to Jenson Brooksby.

On the other hand, Nick Kyrgios was sidelined for a long time due to persistent injuries. He made his return at the 2025 Brisbane International, where he played doubles with arguably the most decorated player, Novak Djokovic, but lost in the Round of 16. He continued his momentum at the Australian Open, but his Indian Wells stint was cut short due to a wrist injury. Kyrgios's Miami Open campaign also suffered because of shoulder and wrist injuries.

