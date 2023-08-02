Madison Keys has reacted hilariously to her upcoming clash against fellow American and doubles partner, Jennifer Brady at the 2023 Citi Open.

Brady, who is making a comeback to the tour after being sidelined since August 2021 due to knee and foot injuries, made a winning start to her campaign at the WTA 500 event. The 28-year-old secured a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over Anhelina Kalinina in her tournament opener.

Keys also got off to a strong start, defeating Qinwen Zheng 7-5, 6-1 to set the stage for a highly anticipated Round of 16 clash against Brady. Notably, Brady won their sole previous encounter in Beijing in 2019.

Following her win, the World No. 16 expressed her joy at Brady's comeback, praising her as one of the most beloved players due to her humor and kindness. She also shared her excitement about teaming up with the 28-year-old for doubles at the Citi Open.

"It's amazing to have Jenny back. I think she's one of the most popular people on tour because she's just amazing and funny and just one of the nicest people. So to be able to have her back, I got to play doubles with her yesterday which was great," Madison Keys said in her post-match interview.

Looking ahead to their clash, Keys joked about them taking on the role of "enemies" during the match, quickly adding that they would revert to being doubles partners and friends afterwards.

"Tomorrow we're enemies so that'll be interesting, but then we go back to being doubles partners and friends again. So, I'm really looking forward to tomorrow night," she added.

Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady defeated Maria Sakkari and Petra Martic at Citi Open 2023

Madison Keys at the 2023 Citi Open

Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady made a winning start to their women's doubles campaign at the 2023 Citi Open, defeating Maria Sakkari and Petra Martic 6-3, 1-6 10-2.

Through to the quarterfinals, the American pair await the winner of the match between second seeds Shuko Aoyama and Gabriela Dabrowski versus Ingrid Neel and Erin Routliffe.

While at the Citi Open, Madison Keys was also spotted in the stands, cheering on her fiance and fellow tennis player Bjorn Fratangelo during his first-round clash against Gael Monfils.

Fratangelo, who defeated Mitchell Krueger and Alexis Galarneau in his two qualifying matches to enter his first ATP Tour main draw of 2023, was unable to progress further as he suffered a 3-6, 4-6 defeat to Monfils.