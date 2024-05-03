Daniil Medvedev retired during his Madrid Open quarterfinal clash against Jiri Lehecka. The Russian, who was seeded third at the ATP Masters 1000 event, was leading Lehecka 3-2 in the first set when he sought treatment for a problem with his right upper leg.

Daniil Medvedev needed further treatment a couple of games later as the injury made it difficult for him to move to his right. Ultimately, the injury-stricken Russian decided to retire after Lehecka came back from behind to take the first set 6-4.

The World No. 4 is the latest high-profile name in men's tennis to sustain an injury in the buildup to this year's French Open. Rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been nursing injuries too.

Alcaraz, despite reaching the quarterfinals in Madrid before losing to Andrey Rublev, had to play through the pain of a right arm injury he sustained ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Meanwhile, Sinner developed a hip problem during his run to the quarterfinals in the Spanish capital, which ultimately forced him to withdraw.

Daniil Medvedev's retirement sparked a debate among tennis fans, who started speculating about the French Open. One set of fans expressed confidence about Novak Djokovic winning his record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros this year owing to injuries to his fiercest rivals and others' loss of form.

"Men's tennis right now, Alcaraz struggling with his arm, Sinner struggling with his hip, Medvedev injured with his groin/hip/adductor, Expectations not high with Rune right now, Zverev subpar clay season so far, Nadal semi-retired, Novak Djokovic heading to RG," one fan wrote, followed by a GIF of the Serb laughing.

"Djokovic has the second highest number of wins in RG, he doesn't need anyone to be injured to win and he is not even playing,fedal clowns finding a way to drag him for doing nothing," another fan commented.

Another set of fans was cautious regarding Djokovic's chances at the French Open, with some of them stating outright that the Serb would not win the coveted clay court Grand Slam.

"Rafa Uncle Toni prayers (for injury of major competitors) are coming through. Djokovic better be careful in Rome," wrote one fan.

"Novak ain’t winning RG this year - case closed," commented another fan.

"Djoko got no chance. Laugh laugh it’s time to retire," another fan chimed in.

Yet another set of fans criticized the busy tennis calendar for the injury crisis currently being experienced by the ATP top brass.

"Wonder if ATP Tour needs to look at tournaments & overall scheduling & how much it’s taxing our super champions?! Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev & even Rafael Nadal would play even longer," one fan wrote.

"Simple… different balls every tournament and extremely penal ranking system that forces players to play way more tournaments then they should given the physicality of the “new” game… Let’s see how much the execs at the various tours are making (salaries)….," another fan commented.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner's unfortunate Madrid Open exits prove monumental for Jiri Lehecka and Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime (L) and Jiri Lehecka (R) at the 2023 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev's retirement sees Lehecka reach his first ever semifinal at an ATP Masters 1000 event, where he will face Felix Auger-Aliassime, who made his way into the semis following Sinner's withdrawal.

Lehecka was ranked ATP World No. 31 when this year's Madrid Open started. However, he currently stands at No. 22 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. If he gets the better of Auger-Aliassime and then goes on to lift the title in the Spanish capital, he will break into the top 20. The situation is uncannily similar for the Canadian.

Lehecka and Auger-Aliassime have met just once previously on the ATP Tour. That meeting came at the 2023 Australian Open, with the Czech emerging victorious. The winner of the pair's Madrid Open semifinal will face either Taylor Fritz or Andrey Rublev in the final.

