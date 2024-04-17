Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has called out the inconsistent media coverage of track. According to the Reddit co-founder, the sport gets media attention solely during the Olympics.

Recently, Gabrielle Thomas, who won bronze and silver across different track and field categories at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, shared a post on TikTok, where she flaunted her new braided hairstyle for the Team USA media summit in New York. The post later surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

Williams' husband Ohanian took notice of the post and criticized the media's on-and-off coverage of track. The 40-year-old suggested that during the Olympics, there is constant limelight on the sport. However, as soon as the Games conclude, coverage of the sport ceases to exist.

"Y'all ever notice how track is THE MOST EXCITING THING every 4 years during the Olympics and then basically disappears from media coverage?" Ohanian asked on X.

A user commented on Ohanian's post, saying that despite the engaging personalities and rivalries within the realm of track and field, the sport will not become popular due to major championships being behind paywalls. Ohanian responded to the comment, hailing it as an 'interesting' take.

"Very interesting...," Ohanian responded to the user.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was recently delighted by a lucrative bid for Caitlin Clark's jersey

Alexis Ohanian at The Women's Sports Foundation's 2022 Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala

Earlier this month, a $150,000 bid was placed for American college basketball sensation Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes game-worn jersey and the development drew Ohanian's attention. Being one of the most vocal advocates for the growth of women's sports, the Reddit co-founder expressed delight on social media.

According to Ohanian, the $150,000 bid was reflective of women's sports being increasingly recognized. He also revealed that he had been telling Clark to save and label her gear after every match. Williams' husband concluded by writing that all athletes should be aware of the value of their respective gear and keep it.

"While I think this is a great moment for game-worn community finally starting to recognize the value of women's sports, I've told @CaitlinClark22 for over a year now to save & label all her own gear post-match. She knows the value — as should all athletes — and should keep it," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Clark recently became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. The 22-year-old is optimistic about her transition from college basketball to the WNBA. She recently pointed out her expectations in an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe.

"My expectation is to be one of the best players in the world one day, I want to be the best player in the world one day. I think I wouldn't expect anything less than than it's just how I go doing my business," Clark said.

