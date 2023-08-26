Martina Navratilova slammed Spain football federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales for non-consensual kissing of footballer Jennifer Hermoso after FIFA officially announced removing the Spaniard from his position.

FIFA announced that Luis Rubiales has been suspended from his duties for 90 days "pending the disciplinary proceedings" opened against him Thursday.

Navratilova took to social media to comment on FIFA's decision, praising the organization for its reaction.

"Good", the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion wrote on Twitter.

The ruling against Rubiales came six days after kissed Spain's star player Jenni Hermoso following the FIFA Women's World Cup final. Rubiales also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture with Spain’s Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter Sofia nearby.

Navratilova went on to dig deeper into the Spanish football boss, answering a comment from one of her followers.

"He would treat a child the same way. I mean the ignorance of his own misogyny is just so obvious," Navratilova added.

Rubiales previously refused to resign from his position at the Spanish football federation's general assembly when he had been expected to step down under intense pressure from the Spanish government, players, club, and the general public.

It is currently unknown when FIFA will make its judgment. The body’s disciplinary judges can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.

Jorge Palacio, FIFA's disciplinary judge, intervened to protect the rights of the footballer Hermoso, but also the integrity of the disciplinary case, as mentioned in the governing body's statement.

Palacio ordered Rubiales to "refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso, or her close environment."

"What The Actual F**k?" - Martina Navratilova 'getting cr*p' for Saudi Arabia comments

Martina Navratilova at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Martina Navratilova has claimed that she has been "getting cr*p" for saying that she wouldn't be playing the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia if she was still an active tennis player.

Navratilova told sports journalist Jon Wertheim that if she were currently playing on the WTA Tour, she would not have traveled to Saudi Arabia for the finals.

"I can tell you 100 percent if I were still playing, I would not be going (to Saudi Arabia) for the Championships," Martina Navratilova said, per Wertheim.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion confirmed the quote on Twitter by adding that what she said wasn't taken that well by some.

"Hard to believe I am getting c**p for saying I would not go play tennis in Saudi Arabia. From all kinds of angles. WTAF???" Navratilova added.

It is still unknown where the WTA Finals will be held, with Saudi Arabia reportedly recently emerging as the future venue for the tournament.