Trinity Rodman gives epic reaction to Ben Shelton’s lightning-fast Wimbledon finish after controversy 

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton have begun to take the tennis world by storm as a power couple. The duo have stepped into the spotlight at this year's Wimbledon tournament, where Shelton has quickly become a fan favorite. Rodman has supported her partner throughout his career, but took the time to shout him out for a two-minute win that helped him move on to the third round.

Rodman and Shelton are both professional athletes and have been together since March. While Shelton dominates on the tennis court, Rodman is one of new faces of the USWNT on the soccer pitch. The duo's popularity has grown rapidly since the Wimbledon tournament began, and Shelton continues to make history.

Rodman's boyfriend and Rinky Hijikata had their second-round match suspended on Thursday night because of darkness and had to finish it early on Friday. Shelton needed just two minutes to secure his win, earning a humorous shoutout from Rodman in an Instagram story she posted.

Rodman thanked Shelton for wrapping things up quickly

"Nothing like a two minute match 🤣," Rodman said. "Congrats Benny."

Shelton advanced to the third round with the victory and will face Márton Fucsovics next. Regardless of how he does, he and Rodman have left their mark on Wimbledon this year.

Shelton entered Wimbledon as the tenth seed and is expected to make a deep run. He has navigated through the first two rounds with easy, winning every single set he has played so far. If he defeats Fucsovics in the third round, he could potentially face the 29th seed, fellow American Brandon Nakashima.

Shelton has grown into one of the United States' best male tennis players, but that does not stop his girlfriend from out-shining him. Rodman and the USWNT continue to dominate on a global scale, but a back injury has the team's star away from the team. Luckily for her, she was able to make the trip to England to support Shelton at Wimbledon.

Trinity Rodman backed Ben Shelton after his match was suspended

While Wimbledon matches are rarely suspended because of darkness, it has happened. However, Shelton was down to his last few points when the tournament postponed the match by a day.

He took to Instagram to send a confident message to his fans before taking care of things on Friday.

"They ain’t wanna see anything else from me tonight but I’ll see yall tomorrow," Shelton said.

Rodman backed her boyfriend up with a one-word comment.

"Yup 😤😤😤," Rodman commented.

Shelton and Rodman have become major characters at Wimbledon this year, but the couple is not there just to make news. Shelton has a tall task ahead of him if he wants to beat out Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic for the championship, but he advances to the third round with a massive support group behind him, starting with Rodman.

