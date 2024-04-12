"Trolls never learn, Novak Djokovic converts hatred into trophies" - Fans react to the Serb orchestrating crowd's boos during Monte-Carlo Masters 3R 

Tennis fans recently reacted to Novak Djokovic playfully orchestrating the crowd's boos during his third-round match at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3 in just under two hours to secure his spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court tournament. However, the match was not without its fair share of drama, with the Serb at the center of it all.

A controversial line call during the first set led to a dispute between the top seed and the umpire. This interruption caused the spectators in the stadium to express their disapproval by booing the Serb.

Unfazed by the crowd's reaction, Novak Djokovic responded by making the gestures a conductor makes while conducting an orchestra, as if he was conducting the audience, all while maintaining a smile.

There jeers from the crowd motivated the 24-time Grand Slam champion, who then proceeded to break Musetti, win the point, and ultimately claim the first set.

Expand Tweet

Fans were entertained by the World No. 1's antics. They took to social media to share their thoughts on the same. One fan noted that the Serb has a history of turning negative reactions from the crowd into motivation for winning matches.

"A tale as old as time, indeed! The trolls never learn. Djokovic converts hatred into trophies," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

"Some things never change…. And some people never understand. Keep it coming guys, he has a lot more in store for you…." the fan posted.

Another fan expressed admiration for the top seed, stating that these antics make everyone love him.

"How can you not love this man 😭 ," a fan wrote.

Several fans appreciated the 36-year old's playful role of an orchestra conductor, to tackle the boos.

Love this conductor 👏🏻 😉 And the people who boo him the second he talks to the umpire… oh well, don’t have time for them 😂 ," a fan posted.

"Pretending to be a conductor to everyone’s boos is an all time move 😂 ," a fan wrote.

"Djokovic The Conductor 👌🏾," the fan posted.

Another fan expressed that by booing the World No. 1 player, the crowd ultimately sealed Lorenzo Musetti's defeat in the match.

"2024 and we see still doing this…. On clay too???? Bruhhhh. The crowd just lost Musetti the match," a fan posted.

Novak Djokovic will face Alex de Minaur in Monte-Carlo Masters QF

Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic kicked off his campaign at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. He defeated Russian Roman Safiullin with a score of 6-1, 6-2 in his opening match, and then defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the third round to advance to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur started his Monte-Carlo campaign by defeating Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-0 in the first round. He then defeated Tallon Griekspoor 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, and followed it up with a victory against compatriot Alexei Popyrin with a score of 6-3, 6-4 in the second and third rounds, respectively to secure his spot in the last eight.

Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur have met twice on the ATP Tour, each winning one match. Their first encounter was at the 2023 Australian Open, where Djokovic, the eventual champion, defeated De Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round.

Their most recent match took place at the 2024 United Cup, where De Minaur defeated the World No. 1 with a score of 6-4, 6-4. As a result, their head-to-head record currently stands at 1-1.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : Will Novak Djokovic win Monte-Carlo Masters 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion