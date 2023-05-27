"Truly magnetised with simplicity of legend; hard to believe" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer traveling economy on his recent flight trip

Roger Federer once again mesmerized fans with his simplicity, traveling economy on a recent flight trip.

Federer retired from tennis last year after the Laver Cup, where he partnered up with longtime friend and rival Rafael Nadal for a doubles match. Since then, the Swiss maestro has dedicated his time to his family and charity.

Federer has often proven his simplicity, from cleaning the practice grounds of the US Open to flying economy. During his recent trip to South Africa, the 41-year-old traveled in economy and was seen going to the end of the aircraft for his seat.

A fan was mesmerized by the 20-time Grand Slam winner's simplicity and turned to Twitter to reflect on the same.

"Truly magnetised with simplicity of legend who himself is 20 times winner of GSl," the fan wrote. "World's number 1 tennis player!Only name is enough R Federer. I'm still feeling hard to believe that we were in the same flight and he just to my back seat during traveling to [Johannesburg]."

Tennis fans further reacted to the video and commented on Federer's simple way of living and down-to-earth persona. One fan took things lightheartedly, sharing laughs about the eight-time Wimbledon winner's current financial situation.

"he retired and now he's in his poor era damn."

"is he flying economy LOL," one fan wrote.

Another fan called Federer's behavior "legend."

"He’s traveling economy??Legend behavior."

One fan also talked about the Swiss legend's smile.

"I’m obsessed with this video," the user wrote. "His smile lowkey laughing at the person that couldn’t resist and had to touch him lmao that’s so me in that situation."

Below are some more reactions from fans:

👽👻 @fedettini

Roger Federer visited his charity organisation in Lesotho, spends time with children

F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Roger Federer visited Lesotho in southern Africa with his wife Mirka earlier this week. President of the Roger Federer Foundation, the Swiss legend winner took stock of his foundation's project in the country while also spending quality time with the children there.

The 41-year-old also took to social media to post pictures from his "unforgettable" trip, where he conversed with parents and teachers. He also stated that he would "definitely be back."

"An unforgettable trip to Lesotho: so many energetic and smiling children, engaged parents and teachers, committed leaders, and a breathtaking landscape. Thanks to everybody for the warm welcome📚🙏🏼 I will definitely be back!" Federer captioned his post.

On Friday, May 25, the former World No. 1 also shared images of his time spent in America. During his holiday, Federer visited Disneyland and was also in the stands for the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

