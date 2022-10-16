"Trust that next year is gonna come with lots of trophies" - Tennis fans send special wishes to Naomi Osaka on her 25th birthday

Naomi Osaka received a bunch of special wishes from her fans as the Japanese superstar celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday. Osaka has experienced one of her toughest seasons on tour so far and many fans wished her success for the 2023 season.

Osaka has played just 23 singles matches all season, in a year that has seen her struggle a lot with injuries. She has not played on tour in almost a month since her withdrawal at the Japan Open.

Despite recent struggles, Sunday was a day of celebration for the four-time Grand Slam champion and her fans flooded social media with positive messages on the occasion.

"Happy 25th birthday to Naomi Osaka. Hope you have an amazing day. Trust that next year is gonna come with lots of trophies. Starting with AO," a Twitter user wrote.

Jojo @jojo_cj_

Jojo @jojo_cj_

Trust that next year is gonna come with lots of trophies starting with AO. Happy 25th birthday to @naomiosaka hope you have an amazing day.

"Happy Birthday Naomi Osaka! Thank you for being such an incredible role model and person over the years! Your strength, vulnerability, talent and desire to make the world a better place is why I’ll always be a fan and root for you. Enjoy your birthday," another fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on the occasion of Osaka's 25th birthday:

Coolbananas @cro818 Rooting for you on and off the court. Have fun and enjoy the ride🥳 Happy 25th birthday @naomiosaka

El🧸 THANK YOU ROGER❤️ @EBethG_ To the one who inspires me daily and the one who raised her voice for something much bigger than any sport. You deserve all of the happiness in the world Happy birthday to my girl @naomiosaka

Naomi_#5inMelbourne @Naobibi_ twitter.com/ScriptedTanya/… Tanya @ScriptedTanya



You inspire a lot of people on and off the court. Stay healthy, keep working hard and be happy 🖤



Naomi_#5inMelbourne @Naobibi_ 

Tanya @ScriptedTanya

You inspire a lot of people on and off the court. Stay healthy, keep working hard and be happy 🖤

Happy 25th birthday @naomiosaka 

Happy birthday to the queen @naomiosaka You inspire so much, including me. You are such a star, keep on shining. Fighting like a bear and be gentle like a flower is our motto. One of your biggest fan. 💗👑🐻🌸

midnights era is here @stayfuckingaway happy bday twitter.com/scriptedtanya/… Tanya @ScriptedTanya



You inspire a lot of people on and off the court. Stay healthy, keep working hard and be happy 🖤



midnights era is here @stayfuckingaway 

Tanya @ScriptedTanya

You inspire a lot of people on and off the court. Stay healthy, keep working hard and be happy 🖤

Happy 25th birthday @naomiosaka 

She will be back and it's gonna be the end for y'all 🔥🔥🔥 happy bday @naomiosaka

Tanya @ScriptedTanya



You inspire a lot of people on and off the court. Stay healthy, keep working hard and be happy 🖤



Tanya @ScriptedTanya

You inspire a lot of people on and off the court. Stay healthy, keep working hard and be happy 🖤

Happy 25th birthday @naomiosaka

Rathnavel Ponnuswami @reavan



Rathnavel Ponnuswami @reavan

Happy Birthday #NaomiOsaka As she embraces a silver jubilee, I wish she moves past of her silver linings of the past and marches ahead into many golden moments of the future

"This year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now" - Naomi Osaka

2022 US Open - Day 2

Naomi Osaka admitted that she has had a highly challenging year, particularly on the tennis court, but has learned a lot about herself. Osaka stated that she is happy with where she is despite the difficulties,

"This year has not been the best year for me but I've learned a lot about myself. Life is ups and downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now," Osaka said during a press conference at the Japan Open.

The two-time US Open champion went on to speak about her huge drop in the WTA Rankings this season, particularly given that she is a former world No. 1. Osaka expressed disappointment at failing to climb up the rankings of late, but emphasized that she is trying to look at the positives in every situation.

"It was kind of hard at first, just because I feel like I should be somewhere where I'm obviously currently not. I think for me it's more about being at peace with myself. I know that I'm here for a reason," Osaka added.

