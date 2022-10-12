"Couldn't be more excited"- Naomi Osaka features in Overwatch 2 launch video

Former US Open champion Naomi Osaka recently revealed that she featured in the action game Overwatch 2's launch video.

Overwatch 2 is a game launched in 2022 by Blizzard Entertainment. The game aims to provide a cooperative setting for player-versus-player activities as a follow-up to the 2016 hero shooter Overwatch. The franchise recently released a launch video for the game that included tennis star Naomi Osaka and other well-known personalities.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and mental health activist, shared the video on Twitter and expressed her excitement at helping launch the game and being a part of the message of "hope."

"As a actual fan, I couldn't be more excited to help launch #Overwatch2 last week and participate in this message of hope. Overwatch 2 arrives today, free for everyone. #Overwatch2_Partner," Osaka wrote.

"This year has not been the best year for me but I've learned a lot about myself" - Naomi Osaka

2022 US Open - Day 2

This season has been very underwhelming for Naomi Osaka. Her streak of winning at least one Grand Slam every year came to an end and she is yet to win any title this year. Her ranking has fallen significantly as well.

In a news conference prior to the start of the 2022 Pan Pacific Open, the former World No. 1 acknowledged that this year hasn't been the "best" year for her, but she is "pretty happy" with where she is at.

"This year has not been the best year for me but I've learned a lot about myself. Life is ups and downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now," Osaka said.

Additionally, she acknowledged that managing her fall in the world rankings — she is currently ranked 44th — hasn't been easy to deal with.

"It was kind of hard at first, just because I feel like I should be somewhere where I'm obviously currently not. I think for me it's more about being at peace with myself. I know that I'm here for a reason," she said.

The Japanese player additionally stated that because each person is different and crafts their own path, she will be unable to step into Serena Williams' shoes now that she has declared her retirement.

"I don't think you can ever do that because everyone is unique, and we're all forging our own paths, and we're all on our own journeys. It's really incredible all the stuff she's done for this sport and beyond that. Just watching her as a businesswoman is really cool," she stated.

Naomi Osaka eventually withdrew from her Pan Pacific Open second round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia, bringing an end to her title defense there.

