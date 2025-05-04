"Try getting serious about tennis again" - Fans divided after Naomi Osaka hilariously claps back at haters

Naomi Osaka recently clapped back at her haters after making it to the final of the WTA 12K in Saint Malo. However, her hilarious jibe has sparked divided views from tennis fans.

Ad

Osaka decided to compete at a WTA 125K to try and find some rhythm. This decision came after her shocking opening round exit at the Madrid Open, where she kicked off her European clay swing, to Lucia Bronzetti 4-6, 6-2, 4-6. However, she has bounced back in some style in Saint Malo and will try to clinch some great runs for the rest of the swing.

Osaka's decision to compete at the WTA 125K sparked many discussions among tennis fans. While some were delighted to see the Japanese trying to rebuild her form, others weren't excited about this decision. Ahead of her final, the former World No. 1 shared a tweet targeted at people who spew negative comments about her by asking them to get a job.

Ad

Trending

"This is for everyone that constantly has shit to say lol,"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Her tweet sparked divided reactions from fans. One fan got angry at Naomi Osaka, calling her out for not being fair.

"Maybe you should try getting serious about your tennis again. A lot support you and what do you do? You go on the court like you don’t care losing to players not good enough to carry your rackets. Get it together or go do something else. You’re not being fair!" the fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan, meanwhile, enjoyed Naomi Osaka's response hilarious way of clapping back.

"Oh Naomi, don't end them like that. Succesful people don't hate on sportsmen. Let them be losers if they prefer to," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"Diva let's stop focusing on the haters and appreciate the fans that support you," a fan opined.

"😂 they don’t know what this is," a fan joked.

"Keyboard warriors: Naomi, why are you playing the 125 in Saint-Malo? Naomi: Has my past week at the office been better or worse than yours?" a fan quipped.

Ad

"Why can't people leave you alone? You're the one laughing to the bank at the end of it all anyway. It's a joy to see you playing tennis," a fan said.

Osaka also tweeted how she reacts whenever someone calls her mentally weak.

Naomi Osaka reveals how she reacts whenever she is called mentally weak

Naomi Osaka - Source: Getty

In another recently posted tweet, Osaka revealed that she would just laugh at being called mentally weak.

Ad

"I laugh every time someone calls me mentally weak lol," Osaka wrote.

It is worth noting that the Japanese is a huge advocate for mental health and has often discussed her own problems publicly.

On the tennis side, seeded second at the WTA 135K in Saint-Malo, Naomi Osaka's decision seems to have paid off big time, as she has made it to the final. She kicked off her campaign with a straight-set win over Petra Marcinko, following which she overturned a one-set deficit against Diane Parry. After clinching another straight-set win over Elsa Jacquemot, the Japanese won a topsy-turvy match against Leolia Jeanjean.

She will play Kaja Juvan in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline