Saint-Malo 2025 final: Naomi Osaka vs Kaja Juvan preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | L'Open 35 de Saint Malo

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Naomi Osaka vs Kaja Juvan

Date: May 4, 2025

Tournament: L'Open 35 de Saint Malo 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Tennis Club JA, Saint-Malo, France

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 125

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - WTA TV/WTA Unlocked

Naomi Osaka vs Kaja Juvan preview

Osaka in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Second seed Naomi Osaka will take on Kaja Juvan in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint Malo.

Osaka has had a season filled with ups and downs this year. She's chalked up 13 wins from 18 matches, including a runner-up finish in the ASB Classic and a fourth-round appearance in the Miami Open. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open but retired mid-match against Belinda Bencic due to injury.

The four-time Grand Slam champion entered Saint Malo after a disappointing first-round exit in Madrid. She instantly made amends by defeating Petra Marcinko, Diane Parry, and Elsa Jacquemot in the initial few rounds and then overpowered Leolia Jeanjean in the semifinal. Osaka defeated the Frenchwoman Jeanjean in three sets: 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

Juvan in action at the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Kaja Juvan has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit in the last few years. She entered the main draw of the 2025 ATX Open via the qualifiers but couldn't fend off Ena Shibahara in the first round. She also reached the semifinal of the ITF event in Murska Sobota but lost to Tereza Valentova in straight sets.

Juvan started her campaign in Saint Malo with confident wins over Greet Minnen, Celine Naef, and Katie Volynets in the initial few rounds. She then made her mark against Viktorija Golubic in the semifinal, 6-4, 6-4. Juvan is through to her first final of the season.

Naomi Osaka vs Kaja Juvan head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Kaja Juvan odds

Naomi Osaka vs Kaja Juvan prediction

Osaka plays a backhand in the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka's season went from ordinary to worse in the Madrid Open this year. The Japanese chalked up her second first-round exit in a WTA 1000 event and once again struggled to find consistency on tour. She will be slightly relieved to make a deep run in Saint Malo and will be looking forward to winning the title.

On the other hand, Kaja Juvan has been slowly improving her game on the women's tour. She reached the second round of the Australian Open this year and eliminated the 23rd seed, Anastasia Potapova. The Slovakian has great potential to do well but will need to keep working hard on the tour.

Considering their record on the main tour and experience at the highest level, Osaka will be a clear favorite to win. She would have expected to make a deep run in Madrid but instead finds herself one win away from claiming the title in Saint Malo. The former World No. 1 shouldn't have too many problems dealing with Juvan in the final.

