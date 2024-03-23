Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared her hilarious experience of crossing paths with Spanish F1 driver Carlos Sainz ahead of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Riddle is in Melbourne for the F1 Australian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday, March 24. Ahead of the race, the social media influencer hosted the “Glamour on the Grid” launch event on Wednesday.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend also partook in a hot lap around the track during her visit. She also shared a few other behind-the-scenes highlights, which included a hilarious picture of Carlos Sainz from when she ran into him.

Morgan Riddle joked about her failed attempt at clicking a “sneaky” photo of the F1 driver. The final result showed Carlos Sainz directly looking at her camera.

“Me trying to get a sneaky pic of carlos this morning,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The sneaky pic in question,” Riddle hilariously added.

While Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend is presently in Australia, she is expected to fly to Miami soon to cheer on the tennis player at the ongoing Miami Open.

"Taylor doesn’t even play his first match in Miami until this weekend so I will be back for the open after his first round," she wrote in one of her previous Instagram stories.

Having received a bye in the opening round, 12th seed Fritz is scheduled to kick off is campaign on Saturday, March 23 against Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild. He is chasing his second Masters 1000 trophy at the event, after the 2022 Indian Wells title.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle ate a jar of vegemite during Australian Open 2024

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle has often expressed her liking for Melbourne. During her visit Down Under earlier this year though, she revealed the one Australian thing she isn’t a fan of – vegemite.

When Fritz reached the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open, Riddle hilariously promised to eat vegemite “live” if her boyfriend was to win another match at the Melbourne Slam.

"If @taylor_fritz wins again ill eat a jar of vegemite on live," she wrote on Instagram.

As it turned out, Fritz knocked out 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance to his quarterfinal at the tournament. Following his victory, the American No. 1 was gifted a jar of vegemite when he assured that his girlfriend would keep her promise.

"I told them I was gonna win. My girlfriend thought I was too confident going into the match," Fritz said in his on-court interview.

"I won’t be partaking [eating vegemite] but I’ll make sure it happens," he said. "I have [tasted it], yeah. I wasn’t the biggest fan, no."

Keeping her word, Riddle ate a spoonful of the Australian spread on her Instagram Live.

