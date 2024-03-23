"I did not throw up!" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle braves a 270 kmph lap around the track at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle showed off her adventurous side by going for a lap around the track ahead of the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The Australian Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, March 24 at the Alberta Park Circuit. Celebrated drivers Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz Jr, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, among others, are set to partake in the event.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, a social media influencer, was roped in to host and showcase the “best fits” at Australian Grand Prix launch event, “Glamour on the Grid” on March 20. The 26-year-old made heads turn in a glorious green dress.

A day later, Morgan Riddle went on an adventurous hot lap around the track.

"Hot lap to start the morning. Doing a lap around the track with a driver at 270 km/hr," she wrote on Instagram.

While Riddle seemed visibly terrified in one of her videos, she assured that she braved the ride.

"I didn’t throw up!" Morgan Riddle hilariously revealed.

The social media influencer also shared a few other highlights from the F1 festivities.

"I will be back for the Miami Open" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Fritz pictured with Riddle at Laver Cup 2022

Before jetting off to Melbourne, Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle also confirmed that she will be attending Fritz’s matches at the ongoing Miami Open.

The 26-year-old said that while she might miss out on his opening match, she looks forward to cheering him on if he advances to the next round.

"(ps taylor doesn’t even play his first match in Miami until this weekend so I will be back for the open after his first round)," she wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz was recently in action in Indian Wells, where he was the champion in 2022, losing in the fourth round to Holger Rune.

The American is in pursuit of a second Masters 1000 title and an eighth career title at the 2024 Miami Open. He's also aiming for his second trophy of the season, having defended his Delray Beach title in February.

Fritz, the 12th seed, received a bye in the opening round. The American No. 1 is expected to commence his campaign against Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild in the second round on Saturday, March 23.

It's worth noting though that several Miami Open matches from Friday were postponed to Saturday due to unceasing rain. As per reports, the stormy weather is likely to last through the weekend.