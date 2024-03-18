"Trying to recreate Iga Swiatek's celebration?" "Learning how to jazda" - Zendaya and Tom Holland's comic moment in Indian Wells amuses fans

Zendaya and Tom Holland were in attendance at the BNP Paribas Open final between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari. The celebrity couple produced a rather comic moment as they were watching the match unfold, which was captured by the cameras.

Swiatek emerged victorious over Sakkari as she thoroughly outclassed the Greek 6-4, 6-0. It was the World No. 1's second Indian Wells title and 19th overall on the WTA Tour. The Pole also leads the WTA Tour in terms of wins so far this season. She has 20 wins and 2 losses.

After Swiatek took a 3-0 lead in the first set, the cameras focused on Zendaya and Holland for a moment. The celebrity couple could be seen performing certain gestures with their hands. For the most part, it seemed as if Holland was teaching Zendaya how to perform the gestures correctly.

It did not take long for the clip to draw reactions from fans. One fan wondered if the couple was attempting to recreate Iga Swiatek's celebration.

"Are they trying to recreate Iga's celebration," the fan wrote on X.

Another fan jokingly wrote that Zendaya and Holland were learning the way to 'jazda'. The Polish word means "let's go" and it has become associated with Swiatek and her fanbase.

"Learning how to jazda ohhh," the fan wrote

Another fan compared Zendaya to former ATP World No. 3 Dominic Thiem.

"I appreciate Zendaya going for the Dominic Thiem," the fan commented.

Here are some more fan reactions to Zendaya and Tom Holland's comic moment:

Iga Swiatek can equal Steffi Graf's Sunshine Double record if she wins the Miami Open

Iga Swiatek holding the BNP Paribas Open 2024 trophy

Winning the Sunshine Double in the same year is a rare feat and Iga Swiatek has already done it once. In 2022, she defeated Sakkari to win her first Indian Wells title. A couple of weeks later, the Pole became the Miami Open champion after beating Naomi Osaka.

As a result of her achievement, the current WTA World No. 1 joined a list of elite women's tennis players. Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka are the other names on the list. Clijsters and Azarenka won the Sunshine Double in 2005 and 2016 respectively.

However, Graf achieved the feat twice; in 1994 and 1996. Swiatek can equal the German's record if she wins the Miami Open this year. The Pole is the top seed in the Miami Open women's singles draw and has received a first-round bye. She will begin her campaign in the Round of 64.