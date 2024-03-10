Novak Djokovic recently shared that the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) is one of his 'favorite' training locations in the world. The Serb expressed his admiration for the experience he had while preparing and training for Indian Wells 2024 at the university.

After his semifinal run at the 2024 Australian Open, Djokovic made his return to the court at the BNP Paribas Open. This marked his comeback to Tennis Paradise after a five-year hiatus, with his last appearance dating back to 2019. That year, his campaign ended in the third round with a straight-sets defeat to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The World No. 1 kicked off his 2024 Indian Wells campaign with a first-round bye. In the second round, he secured a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory over Australian Aleksandar Vukic. This win marked his 400th match victory at the ATP Masters 1000 level, joining Rafael Nadal (406) as the only two players to achieve this feat.

Speaking to Tennis Channel following his win over Vukic, Djokovic discussed his training experience at the UCLA facilities. He expressed that it was 'amazing' practicing at the university, citing the incredible "energy" and "vibes" he felt there.

“It was amazing. I was actually looking forward to practicing at UCLA. It is actually one of my favorite places in the world to practice because the energy of college is something different, and you could feel the vibe,” he said (at 3:33).

The Serb praised the top-notch football, basketball, and tennis facilities at UCLA, mentioning that he had met both the men's and women's tennis teams and interacted with their coach.

“I mean incredible facilities—football, basketball, tennis. They’re all connected. They are all close by. Then you have students passing by, walking around, going to classes, going to play sports. I met both the boys and girls, obviously the tennis team. Interacted with their coach. I was also allowed to practise fitness at the UCLA football facility, so that was really nice,” he added.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also shared his admiration for the 'college spirit,' highlighting the positive energy and social aspects that he found inspiring.

“I always loved the spirit of college; it’s just completely different from what we experience or what we see in Europe or elsewhere. Just the social part—the interaction, the encouragement, the positive energy, the drive that you feel from everyone—not just the ones that are involved in sports but all the students there—they're so happy to be part of that. So for me to be able to take a little bit of that momentum and that energy was a blast,” he said.

Novak Djokovic: "Connected with the crowd and everyone I haven't seen in five years very quickly"

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to Indian Wells after a five-year absence, aiming to secure a record-breaking sixth BNP Paribas Open title.

Following his victory over Aleksandar Vukic, the Serb expressed stepping back onto the courts of Tennis Paradise, where he last competed in 2019, felt "like yesterday."

"Five years is quite a long time for a professional tennis player but at the same time playing here the last time in 2019 felt like yesterday," Djokovic said, via ATPTour.com.

The World No. 1 shared that he quickly reconnected with the enthusiastic crowd and familiar faces he hadn't seen in five years. Djokovic was particularly impressed by the large turnout of fans who came to watch him practice and attend his training sessions.

"I connected with the crowd and everyone I haven't seen in five years very quickly. A lot of people come to practice sessions, not just mine. It's amazing to see that much passion and respect and appreciation for tennis and tennis players. It's awesome to be in Tennis Paradise," he added.

Novak Djokovic will now face off against Italian lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third-round match in Indian Wells.

