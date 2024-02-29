Novak Djokovic treats packed UCLA crowd to fun practice session ahead of Indian Wells; gets swarmed by excited students post-session

Novak Djokovic entertained a packed crowd at UCLA with a riveting practice session ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Following his semifinal exit from the Australian Open, Djokovic will make his much-awaited return to the court at the Indian Wells Masters, which commences on March 6.

The Serb will be on the hunt for his sixth title at the prestigious event, attempting to break his tie with Roger Federer for the most titles in tournament history. Furthermore, he will seek to clinch his record-extending 41st Masters 1000 title, aiming to extend his gap to arch-rivals Federer (28) and Rafael Nadal (36).

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has been making the most of his time since arriving in the United States. Recently, he and his son Stefan watched Lionel Messi in action during Inter Miami's game against LA Galaxy in California.

The 36-year-old has also taken the opportunity to train at UCLA, treating the packed audience of students to a thrilling practice session as he gears up for his campaign at the Indian Wells Masters.

Following his training session, the World No. 1 graciously indulged the students' enthusiastic request for selfies, showing no signs of discomfort despite being swarmed by them in the process.

"Novak Djokovic is ahead of everyone else in all statistics" - Stan Wawrinka

2024 Australian Open - Day 10

Stan Wawrinka recently weighed in on the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate, declaring Novak Djokovic had surpassed his arch-rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, in terms of statistics.

"Djokovic is ahead of everyone else in all statistics," he told Marca.

The three-time Grand Slam champion also disclosed that he wouldn't have preferred to play in a different era as he welcomed the challenge of competing against the best players in history.

"I am happy to have been able to play against the best in history. Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic have been the best tennis players ever seen. It was a challenge to face them as well as a satisfaction,' he said.

In a separate interview, Wawrinka compared the diverse playing styles of the 'Big 3,' acknowledging Federer and Nadal's strengths, while asserting that the 24-time Grand Slam champion was the epitome of a "perfect player."

"I think they have a different style of play. You have Rafa who is left-footed, (the matches are) very hard, very physical. It's hard physically and mentally to play against him. Roger is a faster player, who makes you feel uncomfortable on the court, and Novak is the perfect player, because of the way he played," he said.

