"Unacceptable that nowadays we still have this kind of issue": Tennis fans fume at chair umpire's wrong call during Djokovic's Monte-Carlo loss

Novak Djokovic's shock exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters has quickly become the talk of the town, after the Serbian made a lot of headlines, from breaking his racquet to arguing with the chair umpire over a line call. Soon after the match, tennis fans expressed their displeasure with the umpire for her wrong decision on the Serbian's line call.

Up against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round, the top seed won the first set before losing the second to the Italian. Things started to get worse during Musetti's serve during the second set when Djokovic was leading 3-4.

The Serbian complained that one of Musetti's shots had gone off, however, the chair umpire, upon inspection, awarded the point to the Italian. Djokovic's altercation with the umpire prompted the crowd to boo the 35-year-old.

The Serbian soon lost the set and, during the changeover, lost his cool as he broke his racquet into two, thus being on the receiving end of another round of boos and jeers. The World No. 1 eventually lost the match and bowed out of the tournament.

Soon after the match, tennis fans lashed out at the chair umpire for her wrong decision on the controversial line call. While some demanded the use of Hawkeye in a Masters event, others criticized the umpire.

One Twitter user stated that the Serbian was correct with his call and lamented the constant mistakes like this.

"Novak was right. Unacceptable that nowadays we still have this kind of issue."

Unacceptable that nowadays we still have this kind of issue. Tennis Legend @TennisLegende Djoko avait la bonne marque. Pas l'arbitre, qui en voyait une autre mais n'était pas sûre d'elle, comme le juge de ligne. Djoko avait la bonne marque. Pas l'arbitre, qui en voyait une autre mais n'était pas sûre d'elle, comme le juge de ligne. https://t.co/AsX4A0NTtH Novak was right.Unacceptable that nowadays we still have this kind of issue. twitter.com/tennislegende/… Novak was right. Unacceptable that nowadays we still have this kind of issue. twitter.com/tennislegende/…

Another Twitter user also opined that the point should have been given to the veteran.

"I’m Italian and honestly this was Nole’s point because the ball was out. Ridiculous."

Fans continued to express their opinions, with some also questioning the line judges for not helping the umpire.

"This umpire is always making mistakes but what are the line judges doing? The one dude is right Infront of it."

Another fan seconded the opinion of including Hawkeye in tournaments like these.

"There's Literally No Logical Explanation For Not Using Hawkeye In Clay Tournaments."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

#RolexMonteCarloMasters Tell me it's clay season without telling me it's clay season 🙃 Tell me it's clay season without telling me it's clay season 🙃#RolexMonteCarloMasters https://t.co/ntvMVwwDqR you have the technology to get the correct call and use it on every other surface besides this. its honestly prehistoric that they still rely on someone 40 ft away and then a “mark” where thousands of balls are landing for line calls twitter.com/tennistv/statu… you have the technology to get the correct call and use it on every other surface besides this. its honestly prehistoric that they still rely on someone 40 ft away and then a “mark” where thousands of balls are landing for line calls twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

BoredDutton @IzMogUgla @TennisLegende Why would anyone argue with Novak especially if she said she’s unsure is beyond me. He would be the first one to conceide the point if he thought he was maybe wrong. This bad call affected the play and possibly the outcome of that second set. @TennisLegende Why would anyone argue with Novak especially if she said she’s unsure is beyond me. He would be the first one to conceide the point if he thought he was maybe wrong. This bad call affected the play and possibly the outcome of that second set.

"I'm not really in the mood to speak" - Novak Djokovic on his arm injury

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

Speaking to the media after losing to Lorenzo Musetti, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, Djokovic refused to comment on an apparent arm injury. Since his second title-winning run in 2015, the 22-time Grand Slam winner has failed to even reach the semifinals of the event.

After being asked to speak about his apparent arm injury, Novak Djokovic said that he was not interested in speaking on the matter.

"It's not a great day for me, so I'm not really in the mood to speak."

Djokovic will next play at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

