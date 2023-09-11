Victoria Azarenka, Aryna Sabalenka, Denis Shapovalov, and other players have reacted to Novak Djokovic winning a 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic defeated Alexandre Muller, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Laslo Djere, Borna Gojo, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton en route to the 2023 US Open summit clash against Daniil Medvedev. In the repeat final, he avenged his 2021 defeat against Medvedev, where the Russian crushed his Calender Slam dream.

While the second seed was able to limit the match to three sets with a seemingly straight-forward scoreline of 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-4, the three hours and 16 minutes long battle was anything but.

The competitors were involved in a fierce exchange of high-octane rallies throughout the match. Notably, in the one hour and 44 minute-long second set, an exhausted Djokovic was seen visibly struggling with his movement, which also hampered his service motion.

As a result, Daniil Medvedev was presented with a set-point opportunity during the veteran’s serve. The Russian, however, failed to capitalize on it and the Serb managed to force a tiebreak thereafter. Despite the difficulties, he came through in the clutch, giving himself a two-set lead.

In the third set, Novak Djokovic made the first move by breaking Daniil Medvedev for a 3-1 lead. The former World No. 1, however, broke right back, which was followed by yet another break by the 36-year-old. Djokovic held on the break this time around and successfully served for the championship.

The Serb's outstanding victory amused the tennis world. Several current and former players applauded the tennis legend on his historic 24th Grand Slam title.

"Undeniable greatness!!! What a legend!" Victoria Azarenka wrote.

"24 major titles! Absolutely mind blowing," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis world:

Players on Instagram

Novak Djokovic becomes the oldest US Open champion in the Open Era

Novak Djokovic at th 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a record-making fortnight in New York after missing the last year’s edition. The Serb concluded his Grand Slam season with an impressive 27-1 record. He won this year's Australian Open as well as the French Open and finished as the runner-up at the Wimbledon Championships.

This is the fourth time that he has won three Major titles in a single year.

At the French Open in June, the Serb became the men’s Grand Slam leader by surpassing 22-time champion Rafael Nadal. He equaled 23-times champion Serena Williams’ record as the player with the most number of Major titles in the Open Era.

With his latest trophy at the US Open, Novak Djokovic has now become the sole Open Era Grand Slam leader, man or woman. He is, however, tied alongside Margaret Court, who has won 24 Major titles as well, albeit not all in the Open Era.

The 2023 title also marks the Serb’s fourth triumph in Flushing Meadows. He previously won the titles in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

The 36-year-old has now created the record as the oldest US Open champion in the Open Era, having surpassed, Ken Rosewall, who won the title in 1970, aged 35.

